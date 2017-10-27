Bethel Trunk or Treat

Bethel Christian Church will be hosting trunk or treat on October 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Drip Rock Singing

The Letterbox Boys will be singing at Drip Rock Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.

House of Prayer Gospel Singing

Ther will be a gospel singing at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Rd., Saturday, October 28, beginning at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Roy and Kaye Himes and The Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served after the singing. Everyone welcome.

Irvine Free Methodist Trunk or Treat

Irvine Free Methodist presents Hallelujah night, October 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 113 N. Plum St. in Irvine, and will offer a petting zoo, cake walk, face painting, prizes and candy, as well as food and beverages.

South Irvine Christian 5th Sunday Singing

South Irvine Christian Church is having their 5th Sunday Singing October 29, beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone welcome.