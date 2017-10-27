Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Halloween Dance

The American Legion will be having a Halloween Dance Saturday, October 28, beginning at 8 p.m. Kenny Chenault will be providing the music. There will be costume contests and lots of fun.

American Legion’s Veterans’ Day Activities

On November 11, the annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held in Veterans Park in Ravenna at 11a.m. Also on Nov. 11, the American Legion will have its annual oyster supper starting around 5 p.m. There will be live music later that evening.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Board of Health Meeting

The Estill County Board of Health Taxing District will be meeting on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Michael’s Restaurant, 100 3rd. Street, in Ravenna at 12 noon. The public is welcome to attend.

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Interfaith Wellness Ministries presents Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla, RN. These classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. There will be gentle exercise and movement and it will help build strength and flexibility. Classes will begin Monday, October 2, at the Estill County Extention Office on Stacy Lane, Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., please donate $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Christmas Bazaar

Saint Elizabeth’s Christmas Bazaar and Basement Sale will be Saturday, November 11, at the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the usual basement sale items, the bazaar will have decorations, gifts, toys, and baked goods-something for everyone and a good way to start your Christmas shopping.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

County Agricultural Investment Program

Applications will be available for Estill County’s CAIP to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments. The application period lasts from October 16 to November 3. Applications will only be accepted during this time and can be obtained through the Estill County Conservation District at 1505 Richmond Rd. The office is open from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please obtain your Farm Serial Number (FSN) from the Farm Service Agency at the Richmond USDA Service Center prior to applying. Call 606-723-5104, or see www.facebook.com/ECCDKY. All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board.

Day of the Dead

Come join us as we learn all about the Day of the Dead. We will learn where this celebration comes from and how we can celebrate this holiday. We will be doing some Day of the Dead crafts as well. Call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557 to pre-register. You won’t want to miss! The event October 31, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office at 76 Golden Court. No age limit.

EAG Calendar

We want your photos for the 2018 Estill Action Group calendar! Submit your picture with a caption describing what Estill County means to you. We are also selling dates for local meetings or events, special birthdays, or anniversaries for $5 for one date; $15 for monthly. Dates limited to 3 events per day. All photos and dates are due by October 18. Send your pictures or date requests to estillactiongroup@gmail.com.

EC Ministerial Association

The Estill County Ministerial Association along with Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital, invite you to join us for a memorial service, in memory of all Estill County residents who have passed away in the last year. The service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 6th, at First Christian Church.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet this Thursday, October 26 at 1 p.m. We will meet in the meeting room of the Estill County Public Library. From the library, Skip Johnson will take us down the street to visit Joseph Proctor’s grave. We will learn about one of Estill County’s Founding Fathers and maybe hear a ghost story. We will be walking outside so dress for the weather that day. All new and experienced homeschool families are welcome to attend. If you need more information, please contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian at the Estill Count Public Library at 723-3030.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine’s Session Room. A devotional will be given by James Elliott from Hope On the Hill Ministries. Plans will be made for Kiwanis projects and activities. Donations were given in September to the Railroad Festival, Youth Soccer Association, and mowing of Old Irvine Cemetery. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Lions Fall Pancake Breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will be holding their Fall Pancake Breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church at 270 Main Street on Saturday, October 28, from 7 until 11:30 a.m. Adult ticket or admission is still $5, with the age of 3 and under being free. Ages 4 through 10 are $3. The menu is scrambled eggs. pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice, and coffee. Watch for the big yellow sign on the street outside the church and we’ll see you there. Thanks for supporting your Lions Club.

Para-educator Certification

Free! Earn a teacher/aide/para-educator certification. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 606-723-7323. Note: If you gave 48 college credits, you do not need this certification.

Public Library Events

Crafter-noon meets at 1:30 on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at the Estill County Public Library. Nelle Williams will be at the library on October 25 at 1:30 p.m. to have “Fun with Yeast” and demonstrate how to make her breads and cinnamon rolls. Also on October 27 Rebecca Patrick-Howard will be at the library at 6 p.m. to tell ghost stories. The ghost stories will be appropriate for ALL AGES! If you need more information about any of our programs please contact the Estill County Public Library at 606-663-3030.

On October 30 the Adult coloring will be meeting at the Estill County Public Library at 1:30 p.m.. Come out and relax at your local library. This is open to all ages as well. For more information please contact the Estill County Public Library at 606-663-3030.

Storytime Happenings

The Estill County Public Library has two daytime Storytimes each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This program is designed for the youngest listeners to the school age children. Come join us each week for some stories, songs and activities.

For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Trick or Treat Trot

The ECHS Future Business Leaders of America is partnering with local churches, businesses, and civic organizations for Trick or Treat Trot. The event will be on Tuesday, Halloween night, October 31, 2017, on Broadway.

Watershed Protection Conference

Please plan to attend the Kentucky River Watershed Protection Conference on Saturday, November 11, to learn more about 2017 sampling results, attend water-related workshops, and network with others working on streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands in the Kentucky River basin. The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bluegrass Community and Technical College (500 Newtown Pike, Lexington).

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.

mc&psig=AFQjCNGSb7fOV8C9e4Rm4bFFWHXF1JxRLg&ust=1480522148571541