Citizens Guaranty Bank employees and family members are pictured together at their table. The luau was presented by the bank.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 was the largest single-day fundraising event in the history of Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital (MWMH). The MWMH Foundation hosted the third annual Golf Scramble and Paradise Luau (presented by Citizens Guaranty Bank) at the Estill County Golf Club. The events combined to raise over $52,000 to benefit the goal to replace the portable ultrasound we use at community events and in the emergency department.

“Our mission is to improve the health of our community and this is what we are accomplishing with the purchase of the ultrasound machine,” said Susan Starling. “It is with the community’s support of the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Foundation that we are able to offer preventative health screenings at community events, such as carotid artery and thyroid ultrasounds. These screenings have proven to result in early detection of health issues and have saved lives. Thank you to all who supported this event as we work together to improve the health of our community.”

“We are especially thankful to Kathy Samples and Rodney Davis for the vision of this community fundraising event that will have a direct benefit to Marcum and Wallace patients,” said Arielle Estes, MWMH Director of Development. “The response from the community to support these events has been inspiring. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported the events through sponsorships, attending the event or donating items for the live and silent auctions.”

MWMH is a part of Mercy Health based in Cincinnati, Ohio. MWMH and Lourdes Hospital in Paducah are the only Kentucky facilities. A system-wide fundraising program called “Mercy Health Mission Partners” allowed 100% of all event proceeds to go directly towards the event goal. (Mercy Health Mission Partners: Cincinnati Bell, Cushman & Wakefield, Fifth Third Bank, Danis, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco, Paradigm Radiology, and Medtronic.)

The day started with the golf scramble that included 56 golfers. They were treated to lunch from the Apollo/Steam Engine Pizza truck and House of ‘Cue. The Beverage Cart sponsor was Estill Medical Clinic. Special event holes were a Hole in One with the chance to win a 2017 Jeep Cherokee sponsored by Tanner Chrysler Dodge Jeep (no winner); Longest Drive sponsored by Marcum & Wallace Hospital (winner of a Maxfli golf club bag was Spencer Collins), Closest to the Pin sponsored by Southeast Apparatus ($100 donation was made to the MWMH Foundation in honor of the winner Garry Dunaway); and the Putting Contest sponsored by Citizens Guaranty Bank was organized by Denny Smith (winner of the putter was Johnny Abney).

Special thank you to the Estill County Golf Club (Justin Snowden and Kathy Collett) and scramble organizer Denny Smith. Also thanks to the individuals who donated use of their personal golf carts and the individuals who volunteered to watch the hole-in-one.

Hole sponsors for the event: Bobby Carol Noland (In Memory of Clarence Noland), Citizens Guaranty Bank, In Memory of Lisa Perkins (From: Dan, Debby, Steve, Terri and Greg), In Honor of Marilyn Raider (From: Steve & Carolyn Perkins), Whitaker Bank, Hardy Propane Gas, Dr. William Witt, Spencer Drug (Madison Drug, Irvine Health Care Pharmacy, Estill Clinic Pharmacy and Woodford Family Pharmacy), Citizens Bank & Trust Co., The Twin, Jackson Energy, Piper & Bowers, P.S.C., First Due Fire & Rescue Equipment, Tanner Chrysler Dodge Jeep, TechSolve, Marcum & Wallace Ladies Auxiliary, Easter Healthcare Consulting, Modern Woodmen of American, Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Commonwealth Home Health, Rodney & Kimberly Davis, Uncle Kris, Steven & Mary Grinnell, Appalachian Wireless, Cintas, Marcum & Wallace Orthopedic Clinic- Thomas Cervoni, MD, Surge Promotion and Ernie & Jan Davis. Special thanks to Canteen Vending, Priceless Foods and Highbridge Spring Water. Also special thanks to sign/banner sponsor Southeast Apparatus and photography sponsor Illumi Studio (Lauren Rothenhauser).

The golf team sponsors were: Citizens Bank & Trust Co., Citizens Guaranty Bank, Davis Law, Commonwealth Home Health, Irvine Nursing & Rehab, Spencer Drug, Estill County Golf Club, Tanner Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Team Estes, Team Blackwell, Team Patton 1, Team Patton 2, Team Snowden and Team Walters. The winning team was Citizens Bank & Trust (players: Jared Kiser, Greg Snowden, Fig Newton and Travis Adams). The second place team Spencer Drug (players: John Spencer, Artie White, Stuart Witt and Jerry Goble). The third place team (by draw) was Team Blackwell (players: Kelby Robinson, Gary Robinson, Bill Jones and Spencer Collins).

The golf course grounds were transformed into a paradise and 198 guests received an island-style welcome from Hawaiian dancers from Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville, music from Tango Island band and luau foods from Bayou Bluegrass Catering. The Paradise Luau included a photo booth sponsored by Robbie and Susan Starling in honor/memory of long-time MWMH supporter Clarence Noland.

The live and silent auctions featured various items and experiences donated by community members and hospital personnel. The auctions combined netted over $18,800. The live auction included: a week stay at an ocean-front Costa Rica home (Donated by Dr. Iraklis Livas), weekend getaway at Green Pastures cabin (Donated by Doug & Ruth Mays), Apple Watch (Donated by Maher Kassis), Nashville Package (Donated by 21 C Hotel-Nashville, Nashville Symphony and Ryman Auditorium), Autographed Tyler Childers CD (Donated by Deanna & Gene Seale), Cleveland Package (Donated by: Rodney and Kimberly Davis), Kate Spade purse & wallet (Donated by: Arielle Estes & Audrey Brooks), Five night stay in Dillard, Georgia (Donated by: Bobby & Geraldine Gross) and Cincinnati Bengal Tickets (Donated by: Ben & Elizabeth Walling and Steven & Megan Mainous).

Special thank you for the generous support from our sponsors: (Presenting Sponsor): Citizens Guaranty Bank; (Platinum Sponsors): Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Jackson and Beattyville, Modern Woodmen and Rodney & Kimberly Davis; (Gold Sponsors): Robbie & Susan Starling, Tanner Ram Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Stanton, Spencer Drug (Madison Drug, Irvine Health Care Pharmacy, Estill Clinic Pharmacy and Woodford Family Pharmacy), Uncle Kris, Marcum & Wallace Hospital Auxiliary, Piper & Bowers PSC, Commonwealth Home Health, CSX Beyond Our Rails and Easter Healthcare Consulting; (Bronze Sponsors): Estill County Chiropractic, Professional Radiology, Siemens, US Acute Care Solutions, Pathology & Cytology Laboratories, Med Cost and Janice & Ellen Bush-In loving memory of Eugene Bush; (Table Sponsors): Estill Medical Clinic, Bluegrass Plastic Surgery in honor of breast cancer survivor Susan Smith, Ann & Earl Blackwell, Irvine Nursing & Rehab, Steven & Megan Mainous, Hardy Oil Company, River City Players and West Coast Central Ohio Consortium – MRI Services.

The events would not have been possible without many in-kind supporters including Ethan Moore with Pick Up Country 104.9 WSKV FM (sound sponsor), Lauren Rothenhauser with Illumi Studio (photography sponsor), Nothing Bundt Cakes- Lexington (dessert sponsor), Southeast Apparatus (sign sponsor), Divine Soiree – Events by Amber, Priceless Foods, Kroger (Stanton), Estill County Tribune, Citizens Voice & Times, Three Forks Tradition, Beattyville Enterprise, Highbridge Springs Water, Wallingford Broadcasting, Estill/Powell County ASAP Board, Estill County Rescue Squad, Wallace Taylor, Estill County EMA, Advanced Disposal, Advance Auto Parts-Irvine & Advance Auto Parts-Stanton, Edwin Watts Golf and the MWMH Management Team.

Other supporters of the events include: Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, David & Carol Carr and Bluegrass Renal Care.

For more information about how to support the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Foundation, contact Arielle Estes at 606-726-2119 or arestes@mercy.com.