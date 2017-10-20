By LINDSEY WOOD

CV&T Reporter

The Estill boys’ football team got their second win of the season last Friday against Magoffin County. This much-needed victory ended with a score of 56-32, improving the team’s record to 2-6.

This was the highest scoring game the Engineers have played all season, largely due to senior Logan Beckler. He had 264 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and two successful two-point conversion carries combining for 28 points, half of Estill’s total score. Beckler led the team on the other side of the ball, as well, with four solo tackles. After sitting out with a concussion, Beckler has returned as the driving force of this struggling football team.

Along with Beckler, Justin Stamper, Coben Clem, JT O’Hair, and Micah Swim each contributed to Estill’s final 24-point lead. Stamper was the second leading rusher, with 80 yards; he scored two touchdowns. Clem had one rushing touchdown. Quarterback O’Hair connected with Swim for a touchdown pass. Finally, besides his one receiving touchdown, Swim carried two good two-point conversions.

It was a good night for Engineer offense, and they are looking to keep that momentum as they take on Knott County Central away next week. Knott is an even 4-4 on the season and likely a tough opponent for Estill. Hopefully the boys will continue to fight amid adversity, from the various injuries to the overall youngness of their team.