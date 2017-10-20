By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T Editor

Actually, I still have two arms, but one of them was broken when our two rambunctious 75-pound dogs blindsided me from behind. They literally swept me off my feet, and I landed elbow first in gravel. The dogs just kept running and didn’t even turn back to check on me.

I felt something pop when I landed, and when I got up a few stunned moments later, my arm felt dangly and useless.

My elbow was broken in four places, said the CT scan.

That was about a month ago now, and I’ve since had surgery to basically equip me with a new elbow hinge. I’ve graduated from a cast to a brace, and I’m beginning to regain some range of motion.

This was my first experience with a broken bone. Trust me, I’m hoping it doesn’t happen again.

Everything I try to do takes so much longer, and it’s been a challenge to do my job. However, when the situation requires it, we find ways to compensate. You ought to see my one-handed hunt and peck typing method…I’m getting faster!

This too will pass. It’s been a painful and inconvenient situation, but I keep reminding myself of all the ways it could have been far worse.

A few minutes of watching the national news is all it takes to shake me out of any pity party.

Besides, I’ve had people volunteer to help me out, both at work and at home, and they have delivered.

One of those is Lindsay Wood, our student co-op reporter. She has been a godsend, tackling some big assignments despite her own challenging schedule, which includes a busy soccer season.

To her and all my other helpers-thank you! You know who you are.