Gary Wayne Baber, 60

Gary Wayne Baber, 60, of High Street in Irvine died Friday, October 13, at his home. He was born October 14, 1956 in Madison County and was the son of the late Devoe and Wilma Hunt Baber. He was a retired Rand McNally employee and a member of the Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Rosette Masters Baber; and a brother, Steven Mitchell Baber of Estill County.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Hellard Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations toward the funeral expenses.

James W. Ingram, 96

James W. Ingram, 96, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born June 3, 1921 in Paint Lick, Kentucky and was the son of the late James William and Myrtle E. Coldiron Ingram. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He worked as an environmentalist with the Clark County Health Department and attended the Christian Worship Center.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Strong Ingram; two daughters, Janet Kay Ingram of Portland, Oregon, and Sandra Elizabeth Ingram Bonny and husband, Jim Bonny of Irvine; and two grandchildren, Matthew Bonny and Caleb Bonny.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Ingram Edwards.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bill Brakefield, Camron Hoke, Dan McKinney, Matthew Bonny, Caleb Bonny, and Jimmy Bonny.

Cordelia Mae Stevenson, 96

Cordelia Mae Stevenson, 96, of Ben Hunt Road in Irvine died Sunday, October 15, at her home. She was born February 16, 1921 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Wesley A. and Edith Jane Fowler Winkle. She was a retired cook with the Estill County School System and attended the Rice Station Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stevenson, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Barrett and husband, Kelly Barrett of Richmond, and Charlene Haggard and husband, Garland Haggard, Jr. of Irvine; a son, Quinn Stevenson and wife, Cindy Stevenson of Irvine; four grandchildren, Toni Newton, Dustin Stevenson, Ryan Haggard, and Michael Haggard; and two great-grandchildren, Kellan Newton and Kambree Newton.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Reta Jane Arvin and Olivia Ross; and two brothers, Roscoe Winkle and Robert Winkle.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Turpin Cemetery.

Nancy Lou Stone Caudill, 69

Nancy Lou Stone Caudill, 69, widow of David Joseph Caudill, died on Saturday, October 14, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Estill County, to the late Jesse Kenneth Stone and Emily Scenters Stone, on December 23, 1947. She was a member of Ravenna Church of God and retired from Curly Clothing of Winchester.

She is survived by two sons, David Caudill, Jr., and girlfriend, Betty Lou King and Kenneth Caudill and wife, Andrea Caudill; six grandchildren, Mark Seng, David Earl Caudill, Corey Wayne Caudill, Autumn May Caudill, Chelsea King, and Corey King; three sisters, Eva Tipton, Fonda Harvey, and Debra Fultz; three brothers, David Stone, James Stone, and Anthony Scenters.

Services were Wednesday, October 18, at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Billy Keller. Burial in Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren and nephews served as pallbearers.

Leonard C. Long, Jr., 89

Leonard C. Long, Jr., 89, husband to the late Joyce Ann Long, died October 8, at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Irvine. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Leonard C. Long, Sr. and Rose Wahlrab Long. He was a supervisor with The National Cash Register Company in Dayton, Ohio and was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Richmond, Kentucky.

He is survived by daughters three Barbara Ann Long, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Christine Rose “Crissy” Flynn and husband, Loyd Flynn of Irvine, and Sharon Louise Long of Dayton, Ohio; a son, Kenneth Michael Long of Franklin, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Joyce, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Marie Nelson; his son, Leonard C. Long III, and a grandchild.

A Mass wase held Monday, October 16, at St. Marks Catholic Church, Richmond, Kentucky. Burial will be Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local food bank or favorite charity in Leonard’s name.

Emma Frances Tipton, 79

Emma Frances Tipton,79, of White Oak Road in Irvine died Monday, October 9, at her home following a long illness. She was born February 16, 1938 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James and Callie Case Fielder. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Leslie Elwood Tipton; a daughter, Kathy Ann Withers and husband, Leslie Withers of Irvine; a son, Donald R. Tipton and wife, Sandra Tipton of Irvine; four sisters, Mary Powell of Irvine, Geraldine Crowe of Irvine, Lois Arthur of Irvine, and Diane Willis of Irvine; two brothers, James Fielder of Richmond, and Darrell Fielder of Irvine; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Gail Estes; a sister, Elizabeth Crowe; a brother, J.W. Fielder; and a grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 12, at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Walters, Travis French, Todd Walters, Chad Hunter, Anthony Arthur, and Jamie Fielder.

Rebecca Ann Collett, 73

Rebecca Ann Collett,73, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Friday, October 13, at her home following a long illness. She was born October 19, 1943 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Nannie Cole King. She was a retired employee of the Family Dollar Store and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Collett.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Collett of Estill County and Patricia Webb of Estill County; two sons, Adam Troy Collett of Estill County and Joseph King Collett and wife, Crystal Collett of Estill County; two sisters, Nina Riley of Madison County and Bobbie Kay Schaaf of South Carolina; a brother, Tony Covey of Estill County; nine grandchildren, Alicia Dornak, Jessica Webb, Tracye Webb, A.J. Collett, Aaron Webb, Dylan Collett, Chris Hunt, Tedra Hunt, and Cheyanne Collett who was raised as her daughter; and six great grandchildren, Ivan Dornak, August Dornak, Kylee Canter, Mason Canter, Sofia Collett, and Gabe Ryan.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Edna Hall, Bessie Witt, and Mary Elizabeth King; and four brothers, Mitchell King, Jimmy King, Harold King, and Charles Ray King.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Thomas Durham, Jr., 52

Thomas Durham, Jr., 52, of Brown Ridge Road in Irvine died Sunday, October 15. He was born July 15, 1965 in Estill County and was the son of Thomas Durham, Sr. and Ileen Moreland Durham Wolfinbarger. She was a roofing specialist and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include; two daughters, Rhonda Knight of Georgia, and Stephanie Beckum of Georgia; a sister, Rhonda Armstrong of Georgia; five grandchildren, Destiny Beckum, Kyle Beckum, Landen Beckum, Brenden Knight, and Melissa Knight.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Durham.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 19, 11 a.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Carlyle. Burial will be at the Durham Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.