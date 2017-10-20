Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Interfaith Wellness Ministries presents Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla, RN. These classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. There will be gentle exercise and movement and it will help build strength and flexibility. Classes will begin Monday, October 2, at the Estill County Extention Office on Stacy Lane, Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., please donate $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

County Agricultural Investment Program

Applications will be available for Estill County’s CAIP to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments. The application period lasts from October 16 to November 3. Applications will only be accepted during this time and can be obtained through the Estill County Conservation District at 1505 Richmond Rd. The office is open from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please obtain your Farm Serial Number (FSN) from the Farm Service Agency at the Richmond USDA Service Center prior to applying. Call 606-723-5104, or see www.facebook.com/ECCDKY. All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board.

EAG Calendar

We want your photos for the 2018 Estill Action Group calendar! Submit your picture with a caption describing what Estill County means to you. We are also selling dates for local meetings or events, special birthdays, or anniversaries for $5 for one date; $15 for monthly. Dates limited to 3 events per day. All photos and dates are due by October 18. Send your pictures or date requests to estillactiongroup@gmail.com.

ECDEC

The Estill County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at the Estill County Library on October 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. You do not have to be an elected member of the committee to attend. This month we will discuss tax reform and pension solutions for Kentucky.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers’ Market last day of the season will be Friday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion Vouchers must be spent before then.Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Forest of the Undead

Once again, The Friends of Lily Mountain are sponsoring the Forest of the Undead at the Lily Mountain Nature Preserve. The zombie hike will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, from 6 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, there will also be a fall festival that includes face painting, trunk or treat, field games and ghost stories in the haunted barn.

Gigantic Book Sale

Estill County Public Library’s Friends of the Library chapter will be holding a gigantic book sale on Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Kroger/Wolfinbarger Building at 184 Broadway. Books and movies will be sold by the bagful. Anyone interested in donating books, magazines, or movies for the sale may contact the library or a Friends member any time before October 19th. For inquiries, call the library at 723-3030.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, October 24, at 5:30 p.m. to have a “wrapping party.” Members will enjoy a soup/sandwich meal and wrap gifts for the 37th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be on December 2. Anyone interested in helping to wrap or becoming a member of the club may contact Tina Pasley at Citizen’s Guaranty Bank.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jamey Stewart, with KY River Foothills, will tell about the “LEAP” program. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Para-educator Certification

Free! Earn a teacher/aide/para-educator certification. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 606-723-7323. Note: If you gave 48 college credits, you do not need this certification.

Public Library Events

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. October 25 at 1:30 Nelle Williams will be “Having Fun With Yeast” at the library. Please stop by and join in the fun at the Estill County Public Library. All ages welcome! If you have any questions please call 606-723-3030 and ask for Lesa Ledford.

On October 27, beginning at 6 p.m., Rebecca Patrick-Howard will be at the Estill County Public Library telling Ghost Stories. Please come out and enjoy a scary night at the Library. For more information, please call 606-723-3030.

Storytime Happenings

The Estill County Public Library has two daytime Storytimes each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. On October 16th, we had our first a Starry Time Storytime. This new storytime will be held on Monday evenings at 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We hope this will help our school age children and siblings enjoy storytime. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Trick or Treat Trot

The ECHS Future Business Leaders of America is partnering with local churches, businesses, and civic organizations for Trick or Treat Trot. The event will be on Tuesday, Halloween night, October 31, 2017, on Broadway.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Will Wise Toy Drive

The annual Will Wise Toy Drive for Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital has been set for Saturday, October 21. Friends, family, and the Class of 2011 will be working the road block in the same locations. Remember that every dollar collected is spent locally to support community businesses and donated to our local hospital to benefit local children. All checks need to be made out to Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital with Will Wise Toy Drive in the memo. Thanks in advance to all for your amazing generosity.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.

