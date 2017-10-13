While the football team lost to Powell County on Friday night, the team and student’s section sported some pink to express support for ECHS principal Mickey Tucker and high school office staffer Shelly Sparks, both of whom are battling breast cancer.

By LINDSEY WOOD

CV&T Reporter

Last Friday, the Engineer football team squared off against district rival Powell County Pirates. With the return of leading rusher Logan Beckler, Estill was able to come out hot, but Powell eventually overtook the Engineers, beating them 41-30.

Estill jumped ahead in the first quarter, getting an early 8-0 lead within the first minute of play, thanks to Beckler’s touchdown carry and a good two-point conversion carried by Justin Stamper. Powell managed to score a touchdown of their own, but Estill was dangerously near the Powell County end zone at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter got off to an ugly start for the Engineers. After fumbling the ball around Powell’s five yard line, the Pirates recovered it and advanced the ball past midfield before eventually being pulled down. Within a couple plays, Powell had scored another touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion attempt. The Engineers countered this with a score of their own, another rush by Beckler and a good two-point conversion. The Estill defense granted Powell two more touchdowns this quarter, putting the Engineers behind 28-16 going into halftime.

Despite some good moments both offensively and defensively, the Engineers let the game slip away the second half, allowing the Pirates a 41-22 lead by the five minute mark of the fourth quarter. In a final effort, the Engineers put up one more touchdown followed by a good two-point conversion, but it was too late. The Engineers lost this district game 41-30.

Though this loss was disappointing, the boys were playing for a bigger cause that night. The game was dedicated to Estill County High School principal Mickey Tucker and office staff member Shelly Sparks, both of whom are battling breast cancer. Cheerleaders, students, and fans wore pink in solidarity with these two ladies.

It was also Youth Night, so players from the Estill County Youth Football League were recognized on the field with their teammates. In addition, the high school cheerleaders welcomed several young girls to their team for the night, allowing elementary schoolers the chance to cheer with them.

The boys’ next game will be this Friday, a home game against Magoffin County.