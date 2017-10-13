Stephen Fore, 65

Stephen Fore, 65, of Richmond, died Thursday, October 5, at Baptist Health in Richmond. A native of Estill County, he was a son of the late Linus and Elizabeth Cecil Fore. He was a graduate of Irvine High and Eastern Kentucky University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He was a member of Ravenna Christian Church. He was the former owner of Fore Auto Supply, a NRA member and fervent supporter of the 2nd Amendment. He loved his family and was a marvelous father and grandfather.

Survivors include his son, Mike Fore and wife, Marie Fore; brother, Blaine Fore and wife, Rita Fore; grandchildren, Caroline Fore and Emily Fore; and former spouse, Sharon Sullivan.

Services were held Monday, October 9, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Tony White officiating. A private burial followed. Pallbearers were Larry Auxier, Richard Snowden, Steve Puckett, Charles Riggs, Hank Henson, and Marvin Land.

Helen Ann Price, 72

Helen Ann Price, 72, of Circle Drive in Richmond, died Thursday, October 5, at the Compassionate Care Center. She was born June 11, 1945 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Harlan and Sarand Crouch Horn. She was a homemaker and attended the Broadway First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carolton Price.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie A. Shepperson of Richmond and Christine King of Richmond; a sister, Virginia Wiseman of Lexington; a brother, Mason Horn of Missouri; four grandchildren, Joshua Shepperson and wife, LeeAnn Shepperson of Berea, Amber Shepperson of Richmond, Brandon Campbell of Richmond, and Sydney King of Richmond; and two great grandchildren, Makenna Shepperson and Hunter Shepperson.

She was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, David Shepperson and Tommy King; three sisters, Bethel Johnson, Lydia Witt, and Louellen Walton; and two brothers, Marvin Henry and William Horn.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kevin Turpin. Burial at the Richardson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gregory Henry, Dwight Horn, David Wiseman, Craig Fields, Glendon Fields, and Casey Price. Honorary pallbearer was Brian Lawson. In lieu of flowers, donations toward the funeral expenses are requested by the family.

Donald James Sheeks, Sr., 63

Donald James Sheeks, Sr., 63, of North Sulphur Wells Road in Irvine, died Saturday, October 7, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born February 6, 1954 in Bedford, Indiana and was the son of the late James Reath Sheeks and Marilyn Bussey Sheeks Mornout. He was a retired police officer who served with the Irvine Police Department and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of the Panola Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Cockrell Sheeks; a daughter, Melissa Puckett of North Carolina; a son, Donald Sheeks, Jr. of Estill County; two brothers, John Sheeks of Texas, and David Sheeks of Florida; and three grandchildren, Makayla Ann Sheeks, Madison Nicole Puckett, and Malachi Belegy.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jean Sheeks.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marvin Neal. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

James W. Ingram, 96

James W. Ingram, 96, of Elm Street in Ravenna, died Saturday, October 7, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born June 3, 1921 in Paint Lick and was the son of the late James William and Myrtle E. Coldiron Ingram. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He worked as an environmentalist with the Clark County Health Department and attended the Christian Worship Center.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Strong Ingram; two daughters, Janet Kay Ingram of Portland, Oregon, and Sandra Elizabeth Ingram Bonny and husband, Jim Bonny of Irvine; two grandchildren, Matthew Bonny and Caleb Bonny.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Ingram Edwards.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Walter Thomas Robinson, 88

Walter Thomas Robinson, 88, a resident of the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Monday, October 2, at his home, following a long illness. He was born June 16, 1929, in Madison County, a son of the late Leonard and Rosetta Hutchens Robinson. He was a retired Baptist Minister after preaching for 54 years. He pastored churches in Estill, Lee, Madison, and Garrard Counties. He was a United States Army Veteran where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was a Kentucky Colonel and had lived in Estill County for over 40 years. He was a member of the Owsley Fork Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bethel Woosley Robinson.

He is survived by four sisters, Ona French of Madison County, Gladys Muncie of Estill County, Edna Mae Newman of Madison County, and Mary Ruth Babb of Clark County; three brothers, John Robinson of Madison County, Hubert Robinson of Madison County, and Richard Robinson of Alabama.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Anna Catherine Newman, Mona Robinson, Robert Robinson, and William H. Robinson.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Greene. Burial in the Kennon Cemetery. Pallbearers were Johnny Robinson, Glyndon Woosley, David Woosley, Dawayne Woosley, and Nicholas Floyd.

Scotty Tipton, 66

Scotty Tipton, 66, of South Irvine Road in Irvine, died Sunday, October 1, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Good Samaritan, following a long illness. He was born October 16, 1950, in Estill County, a son of the late Dan and Rose Noland Tipton. He was a member of the VFW where he served as the bartender and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Jill Tipton.

He is survived by a daughter, Allison Gosnell of Estill County; three sons, Barry Scott Tipton of Estill County, Michael Brent Tipton of Maryland, and Daniel Jacob Tipton of Estill County; two sisters, Rose Eversole of Fayette County and Ruby Eversole of Fayette County; three brothers, Jerry Tipton of Estill County, Bruce Tipton of Estill County, and Eddie Eversole of Fayette County; and six grandchildren.

Memorial services were conducted Thursday, October 5, at the Noland Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Leonard C. Long, Jr., 89

Leonard C. Long, Jr., 89, husband to the late Joyce Ann Long, died October 8, at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Leonard C. Long, Sr. and Rose Wahlrad Long. He was a supervisor with The National Cash Register Company in Dayton, Ohio and was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Richmond, Kentucky.

He is survived by daughters, Barbara Ann Long of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Christine Rose “Crissy” Flynn and husband, Lloyd Flynn of Irvine, and Sharon Louise Long of Dayton; a son, Kenneth Michael Long of Franklin, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Marie Nelson; a son Leonard C. Long III; and a grandchild.

Funeral arragngement are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity in Leonard’s name.

John Nolan Rucker, 94

John Nolan Rucker, 94, husband of Edna Rucker, died Thursday, October 5, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 28, 1922 in Madison County and was the son of the late Schuyler and Nannie Smith Rucker. He was retired from American Tobacco Company in Lexington and was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church at Red Lick. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Naomi Ruth Rucker.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Edna Johnson Rucker; two sons, Roscoe Rucker and wife, Mary Rucker of Estill County, and Glenn Rucker and wife, Margie Rucker of Estill County; a daughter, Katherine Rucker Dixon and husband, Donald Dixon of Estill County; four grandchildren, Alison Rucker Miller, Rose Rucker, Stacy Rucker Johnson, and Justin Dixon; three step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren; eight step-great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and four step-great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marion Brewer and Bro. Jason Brooks. Burial at the Joe Miller Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin Dixon, John Galloway, Shane Galloway, Nick Galloway, Sam Johnson, and Eli Dixon.

Jeremy Allen McManus, 38

Jeremy Allen McManus, 38, of Hunting Club Road in Irvine, died Tuesday, October 3, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, following a short illness. He was born August 24, 1979, a son of Patrick and Sandra Lyons McManus. He was a mechanic with Evans Tire Company and has lived in Estill County for the past 3 years.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Hanna Dawes McManus; a daughter, Etta-Lynn Dawes McManus; a son, Deacon Dawes; his step-father, Everett Arthur; a sister, Allison Conner of Richmond; a brother, Adam McManus of Irvine; and a sister-in-law, Jennifer McManus.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Shawn McManus and Jason McManus.

Private services will be conducted at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.