Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Big Hill Craft Fair

There will be a craft fair at Big Hill Christian Church on October 14, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting to 1 p.m. Big Hill Christian Church is located at 1150 Goggins Lane in Richmond. There will be handmade crafts, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items, also home-made baked goods, and a soup and chili luncheon.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Interfaith Wellness Ministries presents Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla, RN. These classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. There will be gentle exercise and movement and it will help build strength and flexibility. Classes will begin Monday, October 2, at the Estill County Extention Office on Stacy Lane, Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., please donate $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

EAG Calendar

We want your photos for the 2018 Estill Action Group calendar! Submit your picture with a caption describing what Estill County means to you. We are also selling dates for local meetings or events, special birthdays, or anniversaries for $5 for one date; $15 for monthly. Dates limited to 3 events per day. All photos and dates are due by October 18. Send your pictures or date requests to estillactiongroup@gmail.com.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly board meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on October 17th. All members are welcomed to attend. If there is inclement weather on this date and the Pickin’ in the Park Concert sponsored by the Estill County Public Library needs to be moved inside to the meeting room, we will be meeting at the Irvine United Methodist Church located across the street from the library.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Remember that the market closes on Oct. 20, and vouchers must be spent before then.Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Gigantic Book Sale

Estill County Public Library’s Friends of the Library chapter will be holding a gigantic book sale on Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Kroger/Wolfinbarger Building at 184 Broadway. Books and movies will be sold by the bagful. Anyone interested in donating books, magazines, or movies for the sale may contact the library or a Friends member any time before October 19th. For inquiries, call the library at 723-3030.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet this Thursday, October 12th at 1:00 p.m. at Estill County Public Library Meeting Room. We will be learning about China. Luke Hughes will be our guest speaker. We will be eating with rice and chopsticks. All experienced and new homeschool students and families are welcome. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Hospice New Volunteer Training

Hospice Care Plus New Volunteer Training will be on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-register by contacting Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. More information available at hospicecareplus.org.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, children’s librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Para-educator Certification

Free! Earn a teacher/aide/para-educator certification. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 606-723-7323. Note: If you gave 48 college credits, you do not need this certification.

Public Library Events

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Thays Flores will be here on October 11 at 1:30 demonstrating a Halloween craft. Then on October 25 at 1:30 Nelle Williams will be “Having Fun With Yeast” at the library. Please stop by and join in the fun at the Estill County Public Library. All Ages Welcome! If you have any questions please call 606-723-3030 and ask for Lesa Ledford.

On October 27, beginning at 6 p.m., Rebecca Patrick-Howard will be at the Estill County Public Library telling Ghost Stories. Please come out and enjoy a scary night at the Library. For more information, please call 606-723-3030.

Reptile Zoo hosts Ssssspooktacular

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo, a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in Slade, is hosting a Halloween Sssspooktacular on Saturday Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special pricing for residents of Powell and Wolfe Counties with an ID! $3 per person! For all others pricing is $8 per person in costume, $10 per person w/out costume. Ages 3 and under are always free. The event is family friendly with no scary activities, fun and games, scavenger hunt, complete family fun! Call 606-663-9160 for more info.

Storytime Happenings

The Estill County Public Library has two daytime Storytimes each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. On October 16th, we are beginning a Starry Time Storytime on Monday evenings at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We hope this will help our school age children and siblings enjoy storytime. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Trick or Treat Trot

The ECHS Future Business Leaders of America is partnering with local churches, businesses, and civic organizations for Trick or Treat Trot. The event will be on Tuesday, Halloween night, October 31, 2017, on Broadway.

Trunk or Treat

On October 14, at the American Legion Post 79 parking lot, there will be Trunk or Treat. There will be a Bounce House and games for all ages, starting at 2 p.m. Trunk or Treating begins at dusk. Kenny Chenault will be playing music beginning at 2:30 p.m.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.

