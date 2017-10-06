By LINDSEY WOOD

CV&T News Editor

Photos submitted

Estill again played a nail biter against Powell, but came away with the district title.

Last week, the Estill girls’ soccer team beat Breathitt County 3-0 before winning against Powell County in yet another penalty kick shootout. These two wins improved the Lady Engineers to 7-8 on the season and 4-0 in district play.

After beating Breathitt 4-0 earlier in the season, the Engineers were looking for another solid win. By maintaining possession and playing solid defense, Estill was able to keep Breathitt scoreless yet again. Offensively, the team created many opportunities but had trouble capitalizing on those occasions. Junior Amelia Farmer led the offense with two goals, followed by Kalea Hatton with one, combining for a final score of 3-0.

The Lady Engineers played Powell at home the following day. This game promised to be an interesting match, considering the last time the teams met, the game was determined only after two overtimes, two regular penalty kick shootouts, and a final sudden-death penalty kick shootout. Estill was able to grind out a win that time, but the team hoped to make their second meeting a little less dramatic.

The Lady Engineers were able to put one in the back of the net in the first half; however, defensive miscommunications allowed Powell to tie the game 1-1. The teams would remain tied for the rest of regulation play, sending the game into overtime. Since neither team was able to score in the two five-minute overtimes, a penalty kick shootout ensued.

Estill made their first three PK’s, and Powell missed two and then made one. Alexis Hall put the game away with her final goal; and with that, the Lady Engineers were able to fight their way to another district win.