Edna Mae Hall, 90

Edna Mae Hall, 90, of Locomotive Street in Irvine died Tuesday, September 26, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born September 12, 1927 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Nannie Cole King. She was a homemaker and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Hall.

She is survived by three sisters, Nina Riley of Madison County, Ann Collett of Estill County, and Bobbie Schaaf of South Carolina; and a brother, Tony Covey of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bessie Whitt, and Mary Elizabeth King; and four brothers, Mitchell King, Harold King, Jimmy King, and Charles Ray King.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Catherine Devonia Rose Parsons, 65

Catherine Devonia Rose Parsons, 65, of Danville, died Monday, September 25. She was a daughter of the late Edmund and Jewell Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel Parsons; sisters, Teresa Rose Seivers and Diana Stamper.

Survivors include her son, Bryan Parsons of Danville; daughters, Stacy Hall and husband, Bryan Hall, of Danville and Danisha Parsons and boybriend, Jamie Neal of Virginia; sisters, Patsy Barber and husband, Jimmy Barber of Lexington and Rebecca Baugh of Nicholasvillle; grandchildren, Logan Hall and girlfriend, Leah Thomas, Kaitlyn Hall and boyfriend, Adam Robinson, Shaelyn Parsons of Irvine, and Andrew Chaney of Danville. Service arrangements are pending at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals..

Jesse T. “Tolbie” Hall, 94

Jesse T. “Tolbie” Hall, 94, of Cedar Cliff Road in Waco died Thursday, September 28, at the VA Medical Center. He was born October 3, 1922, in Estill County, a son of the late Johnathan and Sarah Yeary Hall. He was a shipping clerk with the Duriron Company and an Army Veteran where he served during World War II. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and was a member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Crawford Hall, and his second wife, Ida Hall. He is survived by a daughter, Wavalene McKinney and husband, Charles McKinney of Madison County; four sons, Jesse F. Hall of Indiana, Ronnie Hall of Madison County, Steve Hall and wife, Melanie Hall of Bath County, and Kevin Hall and wife, Jamie Hall of Madison County; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; a grandson; and a great grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mike Puckett and Bro. Gainus Rogers. Burial in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandsons.

Sandra Carol Thacker Pasley, 51

Sandra Carol Thacker Pasley, 51, of Main Street in Ravenna died Monday, September 25, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital, following a short illness. She was born September 9, 1966, in Estill County, the daughter of Glen Thacker and Wanda Abney Tuttle. She was an employee of Kentucky Logistics and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by a brother, Robert Thacker of Estill County; and two half sisters, Sue Ann Morgan of Nicholas County and Glenda Bartels of Harrison County.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial in the McQuinn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Rogers, Michael Hardy, Bryan Horvat, Daniel Bartels, Caleb Morgan, and Calvin Bartels.

Zelma Lee Adams Hall, 87

Zelma Lee Adams Hall, 87, widow of Oakley Hall died Sunday, October 1, at the Compassionate Care Center after a long illness. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late David Garrett Adams and Nannie Beth Richardson Adams, she was a former employee of the Estill County School District and and retired from CMS in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jennings Adams, Pauline Huff, Lorenna Adams, and Imogene Miksell.

Survivors include her sons, Harold Hall and wife, Kathy Hall, David Hall and special friend, Judy Baugh, and Roger Hall and wife, Movetta Hall; her grandchildren, Rebecca Heintz and husband, Patrick Heintz, Amy Poynter and husband, Shane Poynter, Sarah Royse and husband, Jake Royse, Leslie Cole and husband, Daniel Cole, Linday Johnston and husband, David Johnston, Rodney Aaron Hall, and Andrea Wise and husband, Calvin Wise; her great grandchildren, Jacob Cole, Jackson Cole, Maddie Johnston, Mollie Johnston, Lucas Decker and fiance, Courtney Carroll, Perry Wise, Kieran Heintz, Caillian Heintz, Sean Heintz, Eli Poynter, Grace Poynter, Oakley Royse, Edwin Royse; and a great-great grandchild expected in November.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 5, at the Sandhill Christian Church. Burial to follow in the Sandhill Christian Church Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m., Wednesday at Lewis Abner Home for Funerals. Pallbearers will be Rodney Hall, Lucas Decker, Daniel Cole, Shane Poynter, Calvin Wise, and Patrick Heintz.

James “Jim” S. Morris, 76

James “Jim” S. Morris, 76, husband of Mary Margaret Morris, of Irvine died at his home on Thursday, September 28. A native of Estill County, he was a son of the late Robert Clay and Carrie Gabbard Morris. A former brick mason and jailer for Estill County, he loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed horses, people and talking.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Margaret Estes Morris; three sons, Bo Morris and wife, Madeline Morris, Fudd Morris and wife, Sharon Morris, and Paul Morris and wife, Lorrie Morris; a daughter, Bobbie Bowman and husband, Robert Bowman; a brother, Beverly Morris and wife, Linda Morris; four sisters, Virginia Harrison, Shirley Wittington, Pearl Tyree and husband, Mike Tyree, and Mary McMaine and husband, Chris McMaine; grandchildren, Steven Isaacs, Jr., Shannon Estes and husband, Briton Estes, Mary Beth Morris, Kayla Morris, and Michael Crowe and wife, Megan Crowe; great grandchildren, Averly Estes, Karlee Crowe, Reuben Crowe, and Mikey Crowe.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeaneen “Sis” Tipton; his brother, Bobby Morris; and his sister, Ona B.Rawlins.

Services were held Sunday, October 1, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bros. Scott Rogers and Jerry Rose officiating. Burial in the Morris Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jerry “Round Daddy” Parsons, Chad Smith, Bruce Tipton, Charlie Parks, Carl Wayne McMaine, and Gerald Rader. Honorary pallbearers were D.L. Todd and Chuck Smith.