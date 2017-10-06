First Baptist Church 5th Quarter

First Baptist Church will be havinf tehir 5th Quarter after the football game on October 6. Everyone is welcome.

New Bethel Baptist Church # 1 Homecoming

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 will be having homecoming Sunday, October 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Aaron Stamper will be bringing the message. There will be special singers and a picnic lunch. Everyone welcome.

New Life Apostolic Church Anniversary

New Life Apostolic Church, 2502 Richmond Road, will be celebrating 23 years of service, Friday, October 6, beginning at 7 p.m., Saturday, October 8, beginning at 6 p.m., and Sunday, October 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. David Wilkerson. Everyone is welcome.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

There will be a singing at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Smith Sisters singing. Refreshment will be served after the singing. Everyone is welcome.

Shaking the Gates-Reclamation Event

Hope on the Hill, 3095 Richmond Road, Irvine, will be hosting a Shaking the Gates-Reclamation Event with Shane Pippen on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. This is a community event to come together for a night of worship, the word, prayer, and declaration for Estill County.

South Irvine Christian Church Fall Revival

Bro. John McCord invites you to South Irvine Christian Church which will be having fall revival Wednesday, October 4 through Friday, October 6, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be special singing each night. Wednesday, October 4 will be Glendon Mays, Thursday, October 5 will be Dale Borders, Friday, October 6 will be Glory Road. Homecoming will be Sunday, October 8. There will be special music by Concetta Whalen. There will be a potluck dinner following the morning service. Everyone is welcome to attend.