Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Big Hill Craft Fair

There will be a craft fair at Big Hill Christian Church on October 14, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting to 1 p.m. Big Hill Christian Church is located at 1150 Goggins Lane in Richmond. There will be handmade crafts, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items, also home-made baked goods, and a soup and chili luncheon.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Interfaith Wellness Ministries presents Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla, RN. These classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. There will be gentle exercise and movement and it will help build strength and flexibility. Classes will begin Monday, October 2, at the Estill County Extention Office on Stacy Lane, Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., please donate $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Remember that the market closes on Oct. 20, and vouchers must be spent before then.Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Family night at Stafford Lodge

Stafford Lodge #562 at Fitchberg will be having its annual family night on Saturday, October 7, at 4 p.m. All Masons (members or not), their families, and friends are invited. Please bring a covered dish and join us.

Friendship Day

O. D. Henderson Masonic Lodge will be hosting its annual Tracy Jenkins Friendship Day at the Jenkins farm on Red Lick (SITE OF THE RED LICK VALLEY BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL) on Saturday, October, 7th at 4:30 p.m. Watch for signs. Come and enjoy food and fellowship. Hamburgers and hot dogs provided by the lodge. Bring a covered/uncovered dish.

Gigantic Book Sale

Estill County Public Library’s Friends of the Library chapter will be holding a gigantic book sale on Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Kroger/Wolfinbarger Building at 184 Broadway. Books and movies will be sold by the bagful. Anyone interested in donating books, magazines, or movies for the sale may contact the library or a Friends member any time before October 19th. For inquiries, call the library at 723-3030.

Hospice New Volunteer Training

Hospice Care Plus New Volunteer Training will be on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-register by contacting Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. More information available at hospicecareplus.org.

Kiwanis Auction

The Irvine/Ravenna Kiwanis Radio/TV Auction is this Saturday at the Middle School Gym, from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. It will be telecast on Irvine Community TV (channel 8), on WIRV Radio and on the New 99.3. To bid on items call 723-2187, 723-2041, 723-4436, or 723-4706.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, children’s librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

RCP Hot Dog Lunch Fundraiser

River City Players will host a Hot Dog Lunch Fundraiser on Thursday, October 5, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Mack, or call 859-200-6091 for delivery. You will receive a Chili dog or Hot Dog, chips, cookie, and a pop or water for your $5 donation. All proceeds go to “Save the Mack.” Thank you for your support.

Reptile Zoo hosts Ssssspooktacular

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo, a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in Slade, is hosting a Halloween Sssspooktacular on Saturday Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special pricing for residents of Powell and Wolfe Counties with an ID! $3 per person! For all others pricing is $8 per person in costume, $10 per person w/out costume. Ages 3 and under are always free. The event is family friendly with no scary activities, fun and games, scavenger hunt, complete family fun! Call 606-663-9160 for more info.

Retired Teachers

Estill County Retired Teachers will be holding their annual Food Drive at Save-A-Lot Food Store located in West Irvine Plaza to benefit the Estill County Food Bank. It will be on Friday, October 6, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Because of the dire need, the community and retired teachers are urged to come by and donate food or money.

Estill County Retired Teachers’ Meeting will be Monday, October 9 at 1:30 p.m.at the Public Library’s meeting room. Mr. Tim Abrams, the Executive-Director Elect, will be updating everyone on the happenings going on in Frankfort. This is a crucial time concerning our retirement. Please come out and meet him and hear what he has to say.

Retiree Lunch

Winchester Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather Tuesday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Cattleman’s in Mount Sterling for lunch. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees at welcome to join us for lunch.

Rocktoberfest

Come celebrate Rocktoberfest at the American Legion Post 79, 730 Millers Creek Road, on Saturday, Oct. 6. Music will begin at 8 p.m. and continue until midnight. There will be free camping afterwards. This is for members and guests of the American Legion. For more information call or text 859-582-6533.

Sons of American Legion Bass Tournament

The Sons of the American Legion will be having a Bass Tournament Saturday, October 7, form 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be an all you can eat breakfast for $5. This event is open to the public. There will be a $250 guaranteed Big Fish Pot.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, October 9 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The program will be a “Show, Tell, and Trade”. The group is organized for pursuing education in the activities of rock hounding, including, but not limited to field collection, and hands-on education in fabricating stones and mineralogical specimens into finished creations, by use of various art and lapidary skills. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Storytime Happenings

The Estill County Public Library has two daytime Storytimes each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. On October 16th, we are beginning a Starry Time Storytime on Monday evenings at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We hope this will help our school age children and siblings enjoy storytime. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Trunk or Treat

On October 14, at the American Legion Post 79 parking lot, there will be Trunk or Treat. There will be a Bounce House and games for all ages, starting at 2 p.m. Trunk or Treating begins at dusk. Kenny Chenault will be playing music beginning at 2:30 p.m.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.

