South Irvine

Monday, October 2- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday, October 3- Breakfast: Yogurt, animal crackers, apples, and milk. Lunch: Round cheese pizza, corn, oranges, and milk.

Wednesday, October 4- Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Bananas, and milk. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, applesauce, and milk.

Thursday, October 5- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, mandarin oranges, and milk. Lunch: Cheese breadstick, marinara sauce, peas, SideKicks, and milk.

Friday, October 6- Breakfast: Cheese toast, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, potato rounds, apples, and milk.

Estill Springs

Monday, October 2- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or Cocoa Puffs/Toast, pineapple tidbits, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, pears, ketchup, mayo, and milk.

Tuesday, October 3- Breakfast: Min maple pancakes with syrup or Cinnamon Toast Crunch/Graham crackers, apple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Round cheese pizza, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, oranges, orange push-up ice cream, and milk.

Wednesday, October 4- Breakfast: Donuts or Pop Tarts/Trix cereal, pears, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheese breadstick, marinara sauce, Normandy blend vegetables, fresh broccoli with dip, SideKicks, and milk.

Thursday, October 5- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or Lucky Charms with toast, banana, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple, BBQ sauce, ketchup, and milk.

Friday, October 6- Breakfast: Assorted muffins/Frosted Flakes, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots with dip, pineapples, M&M cookie, ketchup, mustard, and milk.

West Irvine

Monday, October 2- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, pineapple tidbits, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, baked beans, pears, and milk.

Tuesday, October 3- Breakfast: Mini maple pancakes with syrup or Yogurt, cheese and cracker tray or Cocoa Puffs, maple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Round cheese pizza, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, mandarin oranges, ice cream, and milk.

Wednesday, October 4- Breakfast: Mini cinnamon rolls or Donuts or Trix/Graham crackers, cantaloupe, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and milk.

Thursday, October 5- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or Cocoa Puffs with toast, banana, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, cauliflower and broccoli with dip, oranges, and milk.

Friday, October 6- Breakfast: Muffins or Lucky Charms, strawberry cups, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, potato wedges, carrots with dip-, apples, cookie, and milk.

Middle School

Monday, October 2- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, Fruit Loops, Pop Tarts, apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Asian chicken with egg roll, stir fry vegetables, Asian rice, carrot sticks, apples, pears, and juice or milk.

Tuesday, October 3- Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit, Lucky Charms, Pop tarts, pineapples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Bosco with marinara sauce or Chicken quesadilla, broccoli bites, corn, cantaloupe, applesauce, orange push-up ice cream, and juice or milk.

Wednesday, October 4- Breakfast: Pancake porky, Cocoa Puffs, Pop tarts, applesauce, juice, and milk. Lunch: Grilled chicken on bun or Spicy chicken on bun, potato smiles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mandarin oranges, bananas, and juice or milk.

Thursday, October 5- Breakfast: Yogurt, and Scooby snacks, Frosted Flakes, Pop tarts, mixed fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Meatball sub with cheese or Deli turkey wrap, garden salad, assorted peppers/onions, mixed fruit, SideKicks, and juice or milk.

Friday, October 6- Breakfast: Donuts, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese Puffs, Pop Tarts, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Mini corn dogs or Mr. Rib on bun, potato wedges, baked beans, peaches, pineapples, and juice or milk.

High School

Monday, October 2- Breakfast: Cereal, Pop tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Bosco with marinara sauce or Chicken quesadilla with marinara sauce, California blend vegetables, glazed carrots, SideKicks, applesauce, and juice or milk.

Tuesday, October 3- Breakfast: Muffins, cereal, Pop tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot ham and cheese or Chicken patty on bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, carrot sticks, baby bakers, grapes, tropical fruit, and juice or milk.

Wednesday, October 4- Breakfast: Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, cereal, Pop tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples/bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun or Hot dog on bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, baked beans, pineapples, peaches, and juice or milk.

Thursday, October 5- Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, Pop tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples/bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Asian chicken with egg roll or Mr. Rib on bun, stir fry vegetables, sweet potatoes, rice, mandarin oranges, pears and juice or milk.

Friday, October 6- Breakfast: Donuts, cereal, Pop tarts, oranges/apples/bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken rings with roll or Spicy chicken on bun, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, peaches, pineapples, and juice or milk.