By Lindsey Wood

CV&T News Reporter

The Estill girls’ soccer team lost to West Carter and Garrard County before defeating region rival Perry County Central. After this week’s play, the Lady Engineers are 5-8 for the season.

Estill traveled to West Carter last Monday looking for a solid win, but unfortunately a victory was not to be had. While the Engineers had an overwhelmingly better team, they just could not find the back of the net. The offense created many scoring opportunities, but several shots bounced off of the crossbar and the post.

Defensively, the Engineers controlled West Carter pretty well, but one ball took a bad hop on senior goalkeeper Savanna Brewer and slipped in the goal. Brewer has been a consistently dominant keeper, but not even she could stop the ball once when it took a weird bounce in the opposite direction.

This loss was an emotional blow for a team that had already been struggling. Several girls had tears welling in their eyes as Coach Andrew Hatton gave his post-game speech. Senior and team co-captain Jadyn Rose was particularly upset; after the game, she spoke with Coach Hatton about the responsibility and especial pain she felt as one of the older players.

While there was no easy answer to her concerns, Coach Hatton recommended that she and all other players start by putting things in perspective.

The second game of the week came the very next day, a home match against Garrard County. This game was yet another instance where the better team didn’t come out on top. One bright spot of the game was a goal by freshman Jenna Stone (assisted by Amelia Farmer), but besides that, the Engineers seemed flat, losing this game with a final score of 2-1.

The Lady Engineers did not play again until their Saturday face-off with region opponent Perry County Central. The weather was brutal that day: the temperature soared into the nineties. However, the Engineers would show some grit and persevere through the heat to beat Perry 1-0.

Freshman Jenna Stone grabbed her second goal of the week in this game, putting the Engineers on the board within the first half. The rest of the game was spent fighting to maintain this narrow lead.

The Engineers never stopped playing solid defense and beating Perry to the ball. The team took care of the “little things,” like stopping passes before the play and winning balls in the midfield. Although perhaps the biggest change from the two previous games was the added sense of urgency and complete envelopment in the game. For 80 minutes, the only thing that mattered to the girls was the game they were playing; this type of focus is exactly what the team needs if they want to end their season on a high note.

If Estill can win their few remaining games, they will be able to finish the regular season with a winning record. After beating Perry, the Lady Engineers have the pride and determination to make that happen.