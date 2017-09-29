Donlie “Don” Udell Case, 87

Donlie “Don” Udell Case, 87, of Irvine, brother of Lodena Tipton, died Monday, September 25, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Vernon and Mary Ellen Johnson Case. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Roscoe, Lloyd, Garnie, Charles, Ova, Osa, and Audra Case; his sisters, Mattie Brandenburg, Leona Marcum, Callie Fielder, and Velma Blackwell.

He is survived by his sister, Lodena Tipton of Vandalia, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held Wednesday, September 27, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Glendon Mays officiating. Burial in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Carl Bradley Jordan, 62

Carl Bradley Jordan, 62, of West Cedar Grove Road in Irvine died Tuesday, September 19, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. He was born March 30, 1955, in Madison County, a son of the late Boyd and Sadie White Jordan. He retired from the Estill County Water District and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was a member of the Hargett Baptist Church, the Beechwood Bowhunters Club, and the Estill County Sportsman Club where he served as former president.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Abney Jordan; a son, Ethan Jordan and wife, Kayla Jordan of Estill County; three sisters, Barbara Jean Carroll of Texas, Anna Francis Neal and husband, Tony Neal of Estill County, and Vicki Lee Kelly and husband, Anthony Kelly of Estill County; a brother, Roy Jordan and wife, Christine Jordan of Estill County; a sister-in-law, Carmy Jordan; and one grandchild, Colt Jordan.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Jordan.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Sept 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marvin Neal. Pallbearers were Tyler Jordan, Chris Sons, Vernon Tipton, Jimmy Cox, Glenn Rose, and Jeffrey Neal. Burial in the Shepherd Cemetery.

Arthur W. Fowler, 93

Arthur W. Fowler, 93, of Stacy Lane in Irvine died Tuesday, September 19, at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center. He was born February 14, 1924 in Lee County and was the son of the late Floyd and Mona Cox Fowler. He was a retired General Motors employee and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by a sister, Faye Etta Brinegar of Louisville; a brother, Don Charles Fowler and wife, Diana Lee Fowler of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Beulah Eades, Wanella J. Fowler, Geraldine Marcum, and Freida Mae Morton; and two brothers, Harold Jonah Fowler and Louis Wilkie Fowler.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sam Miller. Burial at the Sparks Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sam Miller, Joshua Fowler, William Fowler, Donnie Watson, Jimmy Horn, and Gregory Allen Osborne

Special thanks to the staff of the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center for their wonderful care.

Fred D. Noland, 89

Fred D. Noland, 89, of Ashtabula, Ohio died Monday, September 11, at the Ashtabula County Nursing Home in Kingsville. He was born November 16, 1927, the eldest child of the late Ray and Dorothy Oaks Noland, Sr. in West Irvine. He attended the Ravenna City School through third grade and then Irvine City Schools from grades 4 through 12, graduated in the class of 1947. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Orient Lodge #321 F&AM and the Rising Sun Lodge #22 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Noland.

He is survived by two sons, Phillip Noland and wife, Brenda Noland and Robert Noland; two grandchildren, Kelsey Noland and Kyle Noland; a sister, Mary Grace Pinkston and husband, John Pinkston; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Noland and Roy Noland, Jr.; and a sister, Jean Bennett.

Fred worked part time while in high school and during summers for Farm & Home Supply and Orville Meade which was just across the street from where he lived. After graduation from high school, he trained and then worked for L&N railroad as an operation agent and worked depots and operator offices from Ravenna to Neon, Kentucky on on the Eastern KY Division. In 1950, when an automatic block system eliminated operators for train running orders, his “Uncle Sam” gave him a job by being drafted in the first draft since the end of World War II, for the Korean Conflict. He served in the Army for over two years and was an active reserve another 4 years before receiving his honorable discharge with the rank of Sgt.

After military service, he went to work for Union Carbide Nuclear, a subcontractor for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and went through their training school and then helped start up a new plant at Paducah. After the Paducah plant was fully operational, he left Union Carbide and took a position with Goodyear Atomic Corp., another contractor for USAEC at a new plant being built north of Portsmouth, Ohio. He taught plant operations for nine months while the plant was under construction, and when the first unit was turned over to Goodyear, he took a crew and actually threw the switch to start the first unit of one of the world’s largest chemical plants. He carried a top secret ID signed by the FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover the entire time he worked for USAEC. After 20 years of production and the Cold War cooling, the AEC began reducing the work force and he was laid off. Fred then took a position with Cabot Corp. at a new plant in Ashtabula, Ohio as a production supervisor. They produced titantium tetrachloride and titanium dioxide. The tetrachloride was produced for sale to outside primarily for producing the metal. The dioxide is the whitest of pigments used in the manufacture of paper, paints, and rubber cosmetics. He worked for Cabot and several other companies who operated the plant; then, after 30 years, he retired.

From a very early age, he loved the outdoors and developed a passion for hunting and fishing which lasted a lifetime. He became very good at both and held a commercial fishing license while in high school. He took up golf when nearly 50 years of age and in a short time was repairing and making his own clubs. This soon turned into doing the same for his golfing friends. This turned into a business-hobby he operated from the basement of his home, called “Sweet Spot Golf.” He collected wooden shaft clubs and old classics and had several hundred when he closed shop. He also sold clubs through the mail to almost all states and several foreign countries.

Fred was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and followed them over 75 years. Before TV, he would drive his car to the point of best reception to get Cawood Ledford and the Cats. His Ohio license plate was “KYCAT1” which he had for over 25 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel for many years.

He was also a member of the Masonic Fraternity for over 60 years. He was a member of Orient Lodge #321 F&AM at Waverly, Ohio, where he served as Master during their centennial year in 1960. He also held dual membership with Rising Sun Lodge #22 F&AM at Ashtabula, Ohio. He also had belonged to York Rite, Scottish Rite, Shrine and Grotto. He, along with his wife Carole, were members of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Joe Lahrmer. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Pinkston, Gage Pinkston, Kyle Noland, Jonathan Walters, Ray Noland, Jonathan Newton, and David Newton.

Charles Ray Havens,75

Charles Ray Havens, 75 of Bath, Indiana died Tuesday, August 29. He was born on January 1, 1942, in West Liberty, Kentucky, to the late Olney and Goldie Dunn Havens. He moved to Middletown, Ohio, in his early teens. On June 15, 1963, he married Ella Faye Woosley of Irvine and moved to Bath, Indiana, where he lived the rest of his life. Charles and Faye were married for 51 years until her death in 2015.

He was a devoted husband and the loving father of his two daughters, Tina and Gail. He was very proud of his two girls. He was also a proud PaPaw of his grandson, Jake who was his pride and joy.

He worked at Square D in Oxford, Ohio, where he made many lifelong friends; retiring after 30 plus years of service.

Known to everyone as Charlie, he never met a stranger and was always ready to tell a joke or story from his arsenal of humor. He loved gospel and bluegrass music and playing his mandolin at church. He was an avid fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Cincinnati Reds Baseball. He shared his love of baseball with Jake, playing catcher for Jake as he taught Jake how to pitch. All of this taking place in his living room while babysitting for Jake. He loved going to Jake’s baseball games and cheering him on.

He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Harrison, Ohio, serving alongside his brothers and sisters in Christ. He held various positions in the church throughout the years including song leader and missions treasurer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Havens; his parents, Olney and Goldie Havens; a sister, Mary Lou Cassidy; two brothers, Leo Havens and Frank Havens; two sisters-in-law, Betty Havens and Gladys Woosley; and two brothers-in-law, Billy Cassidy and Jim Reynolds.

He is survied by a daughter and son-in-law, Tina Brassfield and Jack Brassfield of Irvine; a daughter and son-in-law, Gail Stout and Mark Stout of Liberty, Indiana; and a grandson, Jacob Ray Stout of Liberty, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Woosley and Janice Reynolds; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Woosley and Kenneth Woosley; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Services were held Sunday, September 3, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio. Interment was Tuesday, September 5, at the College Corner Cemetery in West College Corner, Indiana.