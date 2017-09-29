New Bethel Baptist Church # 2

New Bethel Baptist Church # 2 on Barnes Mountain will be having services Saturday, September 30, beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor William Durbin welcomes everyone to attend.

Shaking the Gates-Reclamation Event

Hope on the Hill, 3095 Richmond Road, Irvine, will be hosting a Shaking the Gates-Reclamation Event with Shane Pippen on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. This is a community event to come together for a night of worship, the word, prayer, and declaration for Estill County.

South Irvine Christian Church Fall Revival

Bro. John McCord invites you to South Irvine Christian Church which will be having fall revival Wednesday, October 4 through Friday, October 6, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be special singing each night. Wednesday, October 4 will be Glendon Mays, Thursday, October 5 will be Dale Borders, Friday, October 6 will be Glory Road. Homecoming will be Sunday, October 8. There will be special music by Concetta Whalen. There will be a potluck dinner following the morning service. Everyone is welcome to attend.