The Estill County Board of Education held a special work session on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to review RFPs (architect proposals). The board must hire an architect firm before they can proceed with plans for the proposed new Career and Tech center.

Superintendent Jeffrey Saylor said he received proposals from seven architect firms.

The board discussed several considerations, including the buildings the firms had previously built, the average number of change orders the firms had from previous builds, which mechanical and electrical engineers they work with, and if they had worked with construction managers onsite before.

Saylor noted that there are advantages to working with a construction manager who is on the job site almost every day. He explained that such a manager will often spot issues that can be corrected before they cost time and money.

He also said that the Kentucky Department of Education dictates a lot of the career and tech center building specifications.

The board agreed to tour some of projects completed by some of the firms. They also narrowed down their list of candidates to four firms to interview at the next regular board meeting on September 21. Those selected were Tate Hill Jacobs Architects, Inc., Murphy Group Architects, Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects and RossTarrant Architects. RossTarrant built West Irvine Intermediate and has worked with the Estill County district extensively in the past. Each of the firms will be given 15 to 20 minutes to present to the board.

The board also reviewed the Work Ready Skills Initiative contract, for which they will give final approval during next Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

Once that contract is signed and an architect is hired, a site can be selected for the career and tech center.