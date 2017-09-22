South Irvine

Monday, September 25- Breakfast: Toast, Cheerios, pears, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, rolls, green beans, apples, and milk.

Tuesday, September 26- Breakfast: Pancake porky, apples, and milk. Lunch: Turkey sandwich, potato smiles, strawberry cups, and milk.

Wednesday, September 27- Breakfast: Maple waffles, bananas, and milk. Lunch: Hamburger on bun, baked beans, peaches, and milk.

Thursday, September 28- Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, oranges, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Hut pizza, corn, oranges, and milk.

Friday, September 29- Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges, juice, and milk. Lunch: Salisbury steak with gravy, roll, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges, and milk.

Estill Springs

Monday, September 25- Breakfast: Toast, cereal, pears, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, green beans, apple, and milk.

Tuesday, September 26- Breakfast: Pancake porky, or Cereal/Graham snacks, apple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheese breadsticks, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, cucumber slices with dip, pears, and milk.

Wednesday, September 27- Breakfast: Yogurt, cheese, and cracker tray or Maple waffles or Cereal, applesauce, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hamburger on bun, potato wedges, baked beans, dill pickle slices, and milk.

Thursday, September 28- Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, or Cereal/Scooby snacks, oranges, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, oranges, and milk.

Friday, September 29- Breakfast: Muffins or Cereal/Graham snacks, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Munchable, baby carrots with dip, raisins, and milk.

West Irvine

Monday, September 25- Breakfast: Toast and cereal, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, green beans, mashed potatoes, apple, and milk.

Tuesday, September 26- Breakfast: Pancake porky or Cereal, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Munchable, carrots with dip, raisins, marinara sauce, and milk.

Wednesday, September 27- Breakfast: Yogurt, cheese, and cracker tray or Maple waffle or Cereal, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hamburger on bun, potato wedges, baked beans, peaches, dill slices, and milk.

Thursday, September 28- Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or Cereal/Scooby snacks, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheese bread sticks, cucumber slices with dip, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, and milk.

Friday, September 29- Breakfast: Muffins or Cereal/Graham snacks, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Hut pizza, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, oranges, and milk.

Middle School

Monday, September 25- Breakfast: Dutch waffles, Apple Jacks, Pop Tarts, apple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Popcorn chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, apples, and juice or milk.

Tuesday, September 26- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast, Cocoa Puffs, Pop Tarts, pineapples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Spicy chicken on bun or Fish on bun, Baby Bakers, lettuce, tomato, pickle spears, applesauce, pears, and juice or milk.

Wednesday, September 27- Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, Trix, Pop Tarts, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or Chili Crispitoes, broccoli bites with dip, corn, pineapples, tropical fruit, and juice or milk.

Thursday, September 28- Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup, Chocolate Bites or Mini Wheats, Pop Tarts, banana, juice, and milk. Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce or Ravioli, garlic bread, Romaine salad, cooked carrots, mandarin oranges, SideKicks, juice or milk.

Friday, September 29- Breakfast: Chocolate or Cinnamon muffins, Apple Cinnamon Cheerios, Pop Tarts, mandarin oranges, juice, and milk. Lunch: Mini corn dogs or Mr. Rib on bun, baked beans, broccoli and cauliflower with dip, peaches, pineapples, and juice or milk.

High School

Monday, September 25- Breakfast: Cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken tenders with roll or Spicy chicken on bun, scalloped potatoes, grapes, tropical fruit, and juice or milk.

Tuesday, September 26- Breakfast: Dutch waffles, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Tacos with shell or Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, corn, SideKicks, applesauce, and juice or milk.

Wednesday, September 27- Breakfast: Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, Oranges/apples/bananas, juice and milk. Lunch: Chili dog on bun or Mr. Rb on bun, tater tots, carrot sticks, peaches, pineapples, and juice or milk.

Thursday, September 28- Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice and milk. Lunch: Meatball sub or Chicken patty on bun, chips, lettuce, tomato, peppers, green beans, glazed carrots, mandarin oranges, pears, and juice or milk.

Friday, September 29- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Ravioli with breadstick, or Fish on bun, grape tomatoes, pineapples, peaches, and juice or milk.