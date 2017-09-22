By LINDSEY WOOD

CVT Contributor

This past Friday, Estill’s football team played their homecoming game against Bath County. The Engineers were missing several integral players due to various injuries and suffered from this disadvantage, but those who could play battled hard, losing by just two points, 32-30. Estill and Bath County are very similar teams, from school size to the type of offense they run. Before the game, radio broadcasters William Hardy and Danny Wood said the only difference between the teams was the color of their jerseys. Hardy jokingly said, “They’re going to feel like they’re at practice.” Because of these congruencies, a close outcome could easily be predicted.

By the end of the first quarter, the Engineers had not made it on the board; however, they did limit their opponent’s opportunities to score. Bath did manage to get one touchdown, but then failed the two-point conversion attempt. Early in the second quarter, Bath struck again, scoring another touchdown. With the score now 12-0, the Engineers knew they needed to respond. And respond they did; Estill turned the tables and got ahead 16-12 by the end of the quarter largely thanks to junior transfer J.T. O’Hair. He had both a touchdown carry and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Walker. Estill also had two successful two-point conversions: Logan Beckler scored one and O’Hair passed it to Walker for the other.

Estill expanded their lead in the third quarter, when O’Hair found Trenton Walker yet again, this time for a 21-yard touchdown pass. The Engineer defense stepped up this quarter, not allowing Bath to score once. In this quarter and throughout the game, Beckler and Jason Watkins led the defense, combining for 13 tackles. The fourth quarter did not play out in the Engineers favor. Despite stretching their lead to 30-12 early in the quarter, Estill allowed Bath to make a comeback and eventually take the lead. Bath scored 20 unanswered points, the final score being 32-30.