Donald Ray Luster, 70

Donald Ray Luster, 70, of Dare Drive in Mt. Sterling, died Saturday, September 9, at his home, following a short illness. He was born November 18, 1946, in Estill County, a son of the late Luther and Lillie Mae Dozier Luster. He was a contractor and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Hardy Luster.

He is survived by his wife, Marietta Damron Luster; two daughters, Mary Luster Cline and husband, Tim Cline of Estill County, and Tina Nix and husband, Adrian Nix of Berea; a son, Timothy Luster and wife, Tonya Luster of Estill County; two step-daughters, Anita Wagner of Mt. Sterling, and Treda Phillips of Tennessee; four step-sons, Noah Rose of Mt. Sterling, Tommy Rose of Mt. Sterling, Glen Rose of Pike County, and Timothy Rose of West Liberty; two sisters, Goldie Hiten of Frankfort, and Debra Luster of Frankfort; four brothers, Billy Wayne Luster of Florida, Lawrence Douglas Luster of Richmond, Paul Andrew Luster of Irvine, and Charles Nelson Luster of Irvine; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren;

seven step-grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Ray Luster, Jr.; three siblings, Joyce Anita Peters, James Franklin Luster, and Kenneth Howard Luster.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Paul Luster. Burial in the Hardy Cemetery. Pallbearers were T. J. Luster, Bryan Hines, Eric Thomas, Brandon Crouch, Thomas Scenters, and Estill Harris.

James Tyler Riddell, 27

James Tyler Riddell, 27, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine died Monday, September 11, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born April 19, 1990 in Mt. Sterling and was the son of Carolyn Michelle Johnson Byrd and the late Mickey Randall Riddell. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Romans Riddell; his mother and step-father, Carolyn Byrd and Jeremiah Byrd of Knoxville; his grandmother, Brenda Riddell of Irvine; two daughters, Tyrah Elizabeth Romans (Riddell) and Carena Nicole Hobbs (Riddell); a sister, Kenna Michelle Riddell of Irvine; three brothers, Larry Clayton Neal of Florida, Noah Randall Riddell and wife, Carena Riddell of Irvine, and Zachary Allen Riddell of Irvine; a step-brother, Cody Douglas Byrd of Alaska; a special aunt, Cindy Marie Riddell; three special cousins, Dave Austin Freeman, Daven Taylor Freeman, and Preston Hardy; his step-mother, Amy Farthing; and a special friend, Chris Crowe.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kathy Jean Johnson, Victor Riddell, Jr., and Marion Hardy; and two step-brothers, Andrew Morris Byrd and Thomas Hunter Byrd.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill Wesley. Burial at the Hardy Cemetery. Pallbearers were Noah Riddell, Zach Riddell, Austin Freeman, Jacob Hunt, Stephen Propes, Larry Neal, Brandon Crowe, Ran Hall, and Trevor Hall. Honorary pallbearers were Scott Johnson, Gary Riddell, Randall Hall, and Chris Crowe.

Harry Dean Stanton, 91

Harry Dean Stanton, 91, the actor known for roles in movies including “Repo Man” and “Cool Hand Luke” as well as for the TV show “Big Love,” died Friday, Sept. 15. Born July 24, 1926, in West Irvine, Kentucky, Stanton grew up singing and faced an early decision between music and acting. Acting won, but many years of struggle would pass before Stanton would become a household name.

His first movie roles came in the mid-1950s: an uncredited part in “The Wrong Man” and turns in “Tomahawk Trail” and “The Proud Rebel” as Dean Stanton. He appeared on several TV shows, including “The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” He began attracting notice in higher-profile movies such as “Aliens,” “Private Benjamin” and “Escape From New York,” but it was with 1984’s “Paris, Texas” that he rose to star status. “Paris, Texas” stars Stanton as a wanderer with amnesia who finds and reconnects with his family. Directed by Wim Wenders, the film proved extremely well-received, winning the Palme d’Or at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival and the BAFTA Award for best director. It holds an impressive 100 percent fresh rating on the movie review site RottenTomatoes.com.

After the success of “Paris, Texas,” more notable roles followed for Stanton. He starred in the cult classic “Repo Man” and played a hard-to-love father in “Pretty in Pink.” He had roles in “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Wild at Heart,” “The Green Mile” and dozens more. In 2006, Stanton took a prominent TV role on the HBO drama “Big Love,” playing the megalomaniacal leader of a polygamous sect.

Stanton has been honored with the annual Harry Dean Stanton Film Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the subject of the 2013 documentary “Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction.”

Fred D. Noland, 89

Fred D. Noland, 89, of Ashtabula, Ohio died Monday, September 11, at the Ashtabula County Nursing Home in Kingsville. He was born November 16, 1927, the eldest child of the late Ray and Dorothy Oaks Noland, Sr. in West Irvine. He attended the Ravenna City School through third grade and then Irvine City Schools from grades 4 through 12, graduated in the class of 1947. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Orient Lodge #321 F&AM and the Rising Sun Lodge #22 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Noland.

He is survived by two sons, Phillip Noland and wife, Brenda Noland and Robert Noland; two grandchildren, Kelsey Noland and Kyle Noland; a sister, Mary Grace Pinkston and husband, John Pinkston; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Noland and Roy Noland, Jr.; and a sister, Jean Bennett.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Joe Lahrmer. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Pinkston, Gage Pinkston, Kyle Noland, Jonathan Walters, Ray Noland, Jonathan Newton, and David Newton.

Roderic Francis Rose, Sr., 77

Roderic Francis Rose, Sr., 77, of Broadway in Irvine died Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. He was born June 23, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late Farris and Rebecca Richardson Rose. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Rice Station Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Winkler Rose.

He is survived by a daughter, Anella Louise Lynch of Kentucky; a son, Roderic F. Rose, Jr. of Estill County; a brother, Bobby Leon Rose of Estill County; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Farris Dean Rose.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ronald Lutes. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Mark Rose, David Worrell, Joe Marcum, Shaun Rose, and Nile Fowler.

Vernon Sherman “Cotton” Tipton, 88

Vernon Sherman “Cotton” Tipton, 88, of Autumn Court in Irvine died Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born September 28, 1928 in Estill County and was the son of the late Clyde and Merrell Griggs Tipton. He was a retired iron worker and a member of the Local 70 Iron Workers Union. He attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Brinegar Tipton.

He is survived by a daughter, Janetta Ashcraft and husband, Roy Ashcraft of Waco; two sons, S. Michael Tipton and wife, Emma Tipton of Irvine, and Paul Tipton of Stanton; a sister, Maxine Sparks of Mt. Sterling; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Moses and Patricia Tipton; three brothers, James Tipton, Edward Tipton, Clyde Tipton, Jr.; and a sister, Lucille Tipton.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the McIntosh Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Flynn, Michael Tipton, Bryan Ashcraft, Anthony Tipton, Gary Norton, Jr., and Josh Norton.

Everett Rucker, Jr., 81

Everett Rucker, Jr., 81, husband of Vicki Rucker, of Irvine, died at UKMC. He was born May 28, 1936 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Everett “Buck” and Helen Margaret Neal Long. He was a retired Avon employee. He also was a retired painter, having did painting at the Oak Room in Griffin Gate, Lexington.

Survivors include, wife, Vicki Rucker; a son, Virgil Anthony Rucker and wife, Amanda Rucker; a daughter, Robin Powell and husband, Gary Powell; four brothers, Robert Rucker, Edmon Long, Glen Long, and Mike Long; a half sister, Peggy Noe; grandchildren, Tyler Sewell and wife, Tosha Sewell, Taylor Sewell, Kerstin Sewell, McKayla Rucker, and Analiese Rucker; great-grandchildren, Isiah and Luke Sewell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy Ray Rucker; nephew, Jason Rucker; and great-niece, Emily Stester.

Memorial service were held on September 18, at Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Ruby T. Richardson, 85

Ruby T. Richardson, 85, of North Court Street in Irvine died Sunday, September 10, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born June 17, 1932 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Johnny and Naomi Johnson Tuttle. She was a former employee of Honchell’s Jeans and Things and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Irvine First Christian Church where she sang in the choir. She graduated from Estill County High School where she was a merit scholar and a member of the marching band. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Richardson.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Honchell and husband, Mark Honchell of Estill County; a son, Darrell Richardson and wife, Emma Richardson of Estill County; a brother, Ken Tuttle of Estill County; two grandchildren, Chelsea Honchell, and John Honchell.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg Humpert. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Richard Snowden, Greg Snowden, Keith Tuttle, Duff Wolfinbarger, Shawn Rose, and John Honchell.