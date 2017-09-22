Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Big Hill Craft Fair

There will be a craft fair at Big Hill Christian Church on October 14, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting to 1 p.m. Big Hill Christian Church is located at 1150 Goggins Lane in Richmond. There will be handmade crafts, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items, also home-made baked goods, and a soup and chili luncheon.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there-Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and you talent! nCome share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be December 2, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Gardens are in full swing, and a wide variety of produce can be found at the market. Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Four Seasons Garden Club’s Workshop on “Growing Roses”

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet Thursday, September 21, at 3 p.m. at the Extension Office. “Growing Roses” will be presented by Tim Phillips, UK Extension Specialist. The public is welcome to attend. The object of the club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, and birds; and to promote cleanliness, beauty, and improvement of property in Estill County. New members are welcome to join the club which meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month. Francine Bonny is the club president. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Kiwanis Announces Annual Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna has released the date for its 15th annual Radio and TV auction. It will be held Saturday, October 7, 2015 at the Estill County Middle School. As we approach this year’s auction, the club wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to the people of Estill County for the manner in which you have so generously supported our auction. The funds from last year’s auction have allowed the club, in its current fiscal year, to invest almost $15,000 in a variety of programs that serve the people of Estill County. To continue this level of support we need your continued help, so please circle October 7, 2017 on your calendar and look for more information about the auction in the coming weeks.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Lions plan Dinner Theater Trip

Join the Estill County Lions Club on a splendid trip to the famous Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana on Saturday, November 18. We will depart Irvine at 1 p.m. aboard a Wombles Tours Motor Coach, stopping for a couple hours at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Then it’s on to Clarksville, Indiana where we’ll enjoy a deliciouas, all you can eat buffet. Next, we will watch the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well known story, A Christmas Carol the Musical, arriving back at Rice Station Christian Church about 12:30 a.m. All for only $86! Contact Terry Williams at 723-5447 and reserve your seat now for a $43 deposit. Your participation also supports your local Lions Club.

Pancake Breakfast

Come and eat before the Railroad Festival! There will be a pancake breakfast on September 23 beginning at 7:30 a.m. and lasting to 11:30 a.m. at Ravenna Christian Church. The church is located at the corner of 7th and Elm St., across from the Dollar General. Menu includes pancakes, choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, milk, juice and coffee. $6 at the door, six and under are free. Sponsored by the O.D. Henderson Lodge 437, benefitting multiple outreach funds.

Reptile Zoo hosts Ssssspooktacular

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo, a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in Slade, is hosting a Halloween Sssspooktacular on Saturday Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special pricing for residents of Powell and Wolfe Counties with an ID! $3 per person! For all others pricing is $8 per person in costume, $10 per person w/out costume. Ages 3 and under are always free. The event is family friendly with no scary activities, fun and games, scavenger hunt, complete family fun! Call 606-663-9160 for more info.

Rocktoberfest

Come celebrate Rocktoberfest at the American Legion Post 79, 730 Millers Creek Road, on Saturday, Oct. 6. Music will begin at 8 p.m. and continue until midnight. There will be free camping afterwards. This is for members and guests of the American Legion. For more information call or text 859-582-6533.

Third Annual Vendor Fair

The Third Annual Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Estill County Fair Barn on Saturday, September 30, beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a booth call 859-314-7483. Remeber to shop local!

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.

Rader/Raider Reunion

The Rader/Raider reunion will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Catalpa Park, (large pavilion) in Richmond, Kentucky. There will be activities starting at 11 a.m., with covered dish lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks, enough for your attendees. All family and friends are invited to attend.

Rosses Creek Picnic

The Rosses Creek annual picnic will be held September 30 at the old school building. Everyone is invited to attend. Bring a covered dish or more, a soft drink, and a lawn chair. We will have plenty of gospel singing and plenty of fun. If you have any questions contact Bill at (606) 723-2653.

Stone Reunion

The annual Stone Reunion will be held Sunday, September 24, at the Clay City Community Cemter in Clay City. Bring a basket lunch and join us for great food and fellowship. Take service (plate, forks, etc.) will be provided. Friends and relatives are invited. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please mark your calendars.