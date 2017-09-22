Cedar Grove United Methodist Homecoming

Ceadr Grove United Methodist Church will be having their homecoming Sunday, September 24, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Greg McClellan invites everyone to join. There will be a potluck dinner after the services.

Crooked Creek Christian Revival

Crooked Creek Christian Church will be having fall revival with Brother George Faull, Chancellor of Summit Theological Seminary speaking. The revival is beginning Sunday morning, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., and at 7 p.m. Sunday night through Tuesday. There will be special music each night. Everyone is welcomed to attend. The church is located at 1980 Crooked Creek Rd.

Drip Rock Baptist

Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6 p.m.the guest speaker will be Keith Karr. Guest singer will be Glory Road from Calvary Baptist. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Meeting at South Irvine Church of Christ

There will be a Gospel Meeting at the South Irvine Church of Christ September 24-27. The times will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The guest preacher will be Diondre Hensley who preaches for the Fairfax Church of Christ in Winchester. The theme for the meeting will be, “The Righteous Man Shall Live by Faith” (Rom. 1:17). Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call (606) 975-0550.

First Baptist Church Homecoming

First Baptist Church homecoming services will be Sunday, Sept. 24. Brother Cecil Morgan, former pastor, will be the guest speaker. There will be a meal following the service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., worship hour begins at 11 a.m.

Old Time Baptist Homecoming

Old Time Baptist Church homecoming will be Sunday, Sept, 24. Bro. Jerry Chaney will be preaching. There will be a potluck meal after the services. Everyone welcome.

Providence Baptist Homecoming

Providence Baptist Church, at Winston, will be having homecoming Sunday, September 24. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and church services will begin at 11 a.m. with Chris Green. Special music is scheduled. A dinner will be served after the service. There will be no church service that Sunday night.

Shaking the Gates-Reclaimation Event

Hope on the Hill, 3095 Richmond Road, Irvine, will be hosting a Shaking the Gates-Reclaimation Event with Shane Pippen on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. This is a community event to come together for a night of worship, the word, prayer, and declaration for Estill County.

White Oak Church of God Homecoming

Homecoming services for the White Oak Church of God will be Sunday, Sept. 24. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and worship service will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal after the services.