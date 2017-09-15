South Irvine

Monday, September 18- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits, and milk. Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, cauliflower bites, applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday, September 19- Breakfast: Yogurt, animal crackers, apples, and milk. Lunch: Chicken tenders with roll, mashed potatoes, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday, September 20- Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, banana, and milk. Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Texas toast, garden salad, apple, and milk.

Thursday, September 21- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, mandarin oranges, and milk. Lunch: Cheese breadstick, marinara sauce, cucumber slices, mandarin oranges, and milk.

Friday, September 22- Breakfast: Cheese toast, juice, and milk. Lunch: Round pizza, baby carrots, pears, and milk.

Estill Springs

Monday, September 18- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or Cereal/Graham snacks, pineapple tidbits, juice, and milk. Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork & beans, potato rounds, applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday, September 19- Breakfast: Mini maple pancakes or Cereal/Graham snacks, apple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken tenders with roll, green beans, mashed potatoes, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday, September 20- Breakfast: Donuts or Cereal/Graham snacks, cantaloupe, juice, and milk. Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Texas toast, cooked carrots, garden salad, apple, and milk.

Thursday, September 21- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs/toast or Cereal/toast, banana, juice, and milk. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, Potato Smiles, steamed broccoli, apple, and milk.

Friday, September 22- Breakfast: Assorted muffins or Cereal/Graham snacks, strawberry cup, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Hut cheese pizza, fresh carrots with dip, corn, pineapple tidbits, fudge bar ice cream, and milk.

West Irvine

Monday, September 18- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or Cereal, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork & beans, potato rounds, applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday, September 19- Breakfast: Mini maple pancakes or Yogurt, cheese, cracker tray or Cereal, fruit and milk. Lunch: Chicken tenders with roll, green beans, mashed potatoes, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday, September 20- Breakfast: Mini Cinnamon rolls or Donuts or Cereal/Graham snacks, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Texas toast, cooked carrots, garden salad, apple, and milk.

Thursday, September 21- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs/toast or cereal/toast, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, Potato Smiles, steamed broccoli, apple, and milk.

Friday, September 22- Breakfast: Assorted muffins or Cereal, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pizza Hut cheese pizza, fresh carrots with dip, corn, pineapple tidbits, fudge bar ice cream, and milk.

Middle School

Monday, September 18- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, Fruit Loops, Pop tarts, apple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit, and juice or milk.

Tuesday, September 19- Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit, Lucky Charms, Pop Tarts, pineapples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or Taco Snax, Romaine salad, corn, pineapples, SideKicks, and juice or milk.

Wednesday, September 20- Breakfast: Pancake Porky with syrup, Cocoa Puffs, Pop Tarts, applesauce, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun or Mr. Ribb on bun, potato wedges, lettuce and tomato, banana, peaches, and juice or milk.

Thursday, September 21- Breakfast: Yogurt and Scooby Snacks, Frosted Flakes, Pop tarts, mixed fruit, juice and milk. Lunch: BBQ Pork on bun or Fish on bun, sweet potato fries, slaw, applesauce, pears, cookie, and juice or milk.

Friday, September 22- Breakfast: Donut, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reece Puffs, Pop Tarts, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Taco with shell or Chicken fajita with shell, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, refried beans, salsa, pineapples, fresh oranges, and juice or milk.

High School

Monday, September 18- Breakfast: Cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hamburger on bun or Mini corn dogs, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, grapes, tropical fruit, and juice or milk.

Tuesday, September 19- Breakfast: Muffins, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot Ham and cheese or Grilled chicken on bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, steamed broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple, peaches, and juice or milk.

Wednesday, September 20- Breakfast: Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples/bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken patty on bun or Mr. Ribb on bun, lettuce, tomato, pickles, glazed carrots, pineapples, peaches, and juice or milk.

Thursday, September 21- Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, Pop tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples/bananas, juice and milk. Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick or Fish on bun, Romaine salad, grape tomatoes, corn, mandarin oranges, pears, and juice or milk.

Friday, September 22- Breakfast: Donuts, cereal, Pop tarts, yogurt, oranges/apples/bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken pot pie or Chicken patty on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, pineapples, and juice or milk.