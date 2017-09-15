By LINDSEY WOOD

CVT Contributor

After losing their first two games, the Engineers finally got a win, and a solid one at that. The team faced Boyd County Friday night and dominated, ultimately winning 35-12.

Defensive coordinator Austin Moore credits this decisive win to the tough competition the Engineers faced in their first two games. Playing schools like Paintsville and Western Hills helped to prepare the Engineers to win against teams like Boyd County. Boyd is a 4A school (one class above Estill), but the Engineers were able to handle them with relative ease.

The offense started early, putting 14 points on the board in the first quarter thanks to touchdown carries by Logan Beckler and Justin Stamper. The defense was equally strong; they limited Boyd’s possession and did not allow them to score.

Estill continued to have success in the second quarter. Transfer quarterback J.T. O’Hare found senior Dylan Evans for an 11-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 20-0. The Engineers played well defensively this quarter, too, but Boyd would manage to score a touchdown before the end of the half.

Entering the third quarter with a 20-6 lead, Estill was looking to put the game away. However, Boyd would not allow them do that easily; they were the first to score this quarter.

The EC offense answered their touchdown with a score of their own, making the score 28-12.

The Engineers put the final nail in the coffin with another touchdown in the fourth quarter, this one a carry by Trenton Walker.

Estill’s defense continued to shine, squandering any opportunities Boyd had to score. This combination of effective offense and defense was rewarded with a final score of 35-12.

Looking back on the game, Coach Moore says he “really likes the direction the boys are heading.” He praised the defense, simply saying they “played great.”

Coach Moore was also eager to point out the impact senior Austin Salyer had on the game. He explained, “[It] was great having Austin Salyer back; his experience and leadership were a big part of the effort versus Boyd.”

The Engineers hope to repeat this outcome at this Friday as they take on Bath County for the homecoming game.