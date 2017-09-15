Anna Lois Embs. 74

Anna Lois Embs, 74, of South Irvine Road in Irvine died Tuesday, September 5, at her home following a long illness. She was born March 27, 1943, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Leslie and Isabell Reece Canter. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Bethel Baptist #2 Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Junnie Lynn Conrad of Estill County, and Sandra Ray Conrad of Estill County; three sons, Jerry Conrad of Menifee County, Samuel Glenn Conrad of Estill County, and Terry Wayne Conrad of Estill County; two brothers, Douglas Canter of Estill County, and David Lee Canter of Estill County; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters; Brenda Joy Conrad, and Eula Flynn.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Adrian McKinney. Burial at the Double Oak Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Hobbs, Nathaniel Hobbs, Sean Dennis, Kevin Dennis, Chris Conrad, and Dylan Conrad.

Donald Ray Luster, 70

Donald Ray Luster, 70, of Dare Drive in Mt. Sterling, died Saturday, September 9, at his home, following a short illness. He was born November 18, 1946, in Estill County, a son of the late Luther and Lillie Mae Dozier Luster. He was a contractor and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Hardy Luster.

He is survived by his wife, Marietta Damron Luster; two daughters, Mary Luster Cline and husband, Tim Cline of Estill County, and Tina Nix and husband, Adrian Nix of Berea; a son, Timothy Luster and wife, Tonya Luster of Estill County; two step-daughters, Anita Wagner of Mt. Sterling, and Treda Phillips of Tennessee; four step-sons, Noah Rose of Mt. Sterling, Tommy Rose of Mt. Sterling, Glen Rose of Pike County, and Timothy Rose of West Liberty; two sisters, Goldie Hiten of Frankfort, and Debra Luster of Frankfort; four brothers, Billy Wayne Luster of Florida, Lawrence Douglas Luster of Richmond, Paul Andrew Luster of Irvine, and Charles Nelson Luster of Irvine; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren;

seven step-grandchildren; and five step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Ray Luster, Jr.; three siblings, Joyce Anita Peters, James Franklin Luster, and Kenneth Howard Luster.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Paul Luster. Burial in the Hardy Cemetery.

Nana Orlena Tucker, 84

Nana Orlena Tucker, 84, of Turpin Ridge Road in Irvine, died Sunday, September 3, at her home following a long illness. She was born November 27, 1932, in Owsley County, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lucy Belle Simmons Childers. She was a former employee of K-Mart and had lived in Madison County most of her life. She was a member of the Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Tucker.

She is survived by a son, Robert Lee Tucker, Jr. of Estill County; and a brother, Tom Childers of Ohio.

In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Jay Tucker; two sisters, Clara Childers, and Betty Childers; five brothers, Bob Childers, Joe Childers, Charles Childers, Doug Childers, and Tom Childers; and a grandson, Robert Lee Tucker III.

Graveside services were conducted Thursday, September 7, at the Tucker Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Tyler Riddell, 27

James Tyler Riddell, 27, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine died Monday, September 11, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born April 19, 1990 in Mt. Sterling and was the son of Carolyn Michelle Johnson Byrd and the late Mickey Randall Riddell. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Romans Riddell; his mother and step-father, Carolyn Byrd and Jeremiah Byrd of Knoxville; his grandmother, Brenda Riddell of Irvine; two daughters, Tyrah Elizabeth Romans (Riddell), and Carena Nicole Hobbs (Riddell); a sister, Kenna Michelle Riddell of Irvine; three brothers, Larry Clayton Neal of Florida, Noah Randall Riddell and wife, Carena Riddell of Irvine, and Zachary Allen Riddell of Irvine; a step-brother, Cody Douglas Byrd of Alaska; and two special cousins, Dave Austin Freeman and Daven Taylor Freeman.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kathy Jean Johnson, Victor Riddell, Jr., and Marion Hardy; and two step-brothers, Andrew Morris Byrd and Thomas Hunter Byrd.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 15, 1 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill Wesley. Burial will be at the Hardy Cemetery. Friends may call after11 a.m. Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Ruby T. Richardson, 85

Ruby T. Richardson, 85, of North Court Street in Irvine died Sunday, September 10, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born June 17, 1932 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Johnny and Naomi Johnson Tuttle. She was a former employee of Honchell’s Jeans and Things and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Irvine First Christian Church where she sang in the choir. She graduated from Estill County High School where she was a merit scholar and a member of the marching band. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Richardson.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Honchell and husband, Mark Honchell of Estill County; a son, Darrell Richardson and wife, Emma Richardson of Estill County; a brother, Ken Tuttle of Estill County; two grandchildren, Chelsea Honchell, and John Honchell.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 14, 11 a.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg Humpert. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.