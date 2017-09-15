Cedar Grove United Methodist Homecoming

Cedar Grove United Methodist Church will be having their homecoming Sunday, September 24, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Greg McClellan invites everyone to join. There will be a potluck dinner after the services.

Crooked Creek Christian Revival

Crooked Creek Christian Church will be having fall revival with Brother George Faull, Chancellor of Summit Theological Seminary speaking. The revival is beginning Sunday morning, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., and at 7 p.m. Sunday night through Tuesday. There will be special music each night. Everyone is welcomed to attend. The church is located at 1980 Crooked Creek Rd.

Easter Valley Baptist Homecoming

Eater Valley Baptist Church will be having homecoming Sunday, September 17, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Special guest singers will be Earl Barnes and the Richardson Family. There is a guest preacher scheduled to speak. A potluck dinner will be served afterwards.

Meeting at South Irvine Church of Christ

There will be a Gospel Meeting at the South Irvine Church of Christ September 24-27. The times will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The guest preacher will be Diondre Hensley who preaches for the Fairfax Church of Christ in Winchester. The theme for the meeting will be, “The Righteous Man Shall Live by Faith” (Rom. 1:17). Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call (606) 975-0550.

Providence Baptist Homecoming

Providence Baptist Church, at Winston, will be having homecoming Sunday, September 24. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and church services will begin at 11 a.m. with Chris Green. Special music is scheduled. A dinner will be served after the service. There will be no church service that Sunday night.

Shaking the Gates-Reclaimation Event

Hope on the Hill, 3095 Richmond Road, Irvine, will be hosting a Shaking the Gates-Reclaimation Event with Shane Pippen on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. This is a community event to come together for a night of worship, the word, prayer, and declaration for Estill County.

Wisemantown Church Celebrates 125 Years

The Wisemantown United Methodist Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Sun., September 17 during the Homecoming service. A “Meet and Greet” with coffee, tea, fruit, and pastries will be from 10-10:45 a.m. The morning worship service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck in the pavilion. An afternoon of “Strolling Down Memory Lane” will follow with more singing, visiting, and sharing memories. Several former pastors will be attending also. The church welcomes any who would like to attend. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Rd., Irvine. Greg McClellan is the pastor.