Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Big Hill Craft Fair

There will be a craft fair at Big Hill Christian Church on October 14, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting to 1 p.m. Big Hill Christian Church is located at 1150 Goggins Lane in Richmond. There will be handmade crafts, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items, also home-made baked goods, and a soup and chili luncheon.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there-Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and you talent! nCome share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be December 2, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

ESE SBDM

The September SBDM meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 3:45 p.m.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Gardens are in full swing, and a wide variety of produce can be found at the market. Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Lions plan Dinner Theater Trip

Join the Estill County Lions Club on a splendid trip to the famous Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana on Saturday, November 18. We will depart Irvine at 1 p.m. aboard a Wombles Tours Motor Coach, stopping for a couple hours at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Then it’s on to Clarksville, Indiana where we’ll enjoy a deliciouas, all you can eat buffet. Next, we will watch the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well known story, A Christmas Carol the Musical, arriving back at Rice Station Christian Church about 12:30 a.m. All for only $86! Contact Terry Williams at 723-5447 and reserve your seat now for a $43 deposit. Your participation also supports your local Lions Club.

Operation Christmas Superstart Event

There will be an Operation Christmas Child SuperStart Event, at Unity Baptist Church, 1290 Barnes Mill Rd, Richmond, KY, on Thursday, September 14, at 6:30 pm. If you are a volunteer who works with a shoebox packing project in your church or community group, or if you would like to participate for the first time, you are invited to join us for this free tri-county event! For more info, contact April Stone at 606-643-6065.

Pancake Breakfast

Come and eat before the Railroad Festival! There will be a pancake breakfast on September 23 beginning at 7:30 a.m. and lasting to 11:30 a.m. at Ravenna Christian Church. The church is located at the corner of 7th and Elm St., across from the Dollar General. Menu includes pancakes, choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, milk, juice and coffee. $6 at the door, six and under are free. Sponsored by the O.D. Henderson Lodge 437, benefitting multiple outreach funds.

Third Annual Vendor Fair

The Third Annual Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Estill County Fair Barn on Saturday, September 30, beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a booth call 859-314-7483. Remeber to shop local!

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

ECHS Class of 1956 Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1956 will be having their reunion Saturday, September 16, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. The cost will be $15 per person. Hope to see you there. For more information, contact Julia Robinson at 606-723-2534.

McKinney and Harris Reunion

McKinney and Harris Reunion for the late Virgil and Hattie Harris McKinney will be on Saturday, September 16, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at Irvine McDowell Park in Richmond. This is a potluck so bring favorite dishes. Call Patty Ray McKinney Turpin at 859 624 0979 with any questions.

Murphy Reunion

The Murphy Reunion will be held Sunday, September 17, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Irvine McDowell Park in Richmond. Please bring a covered dish. For more information, call Linda at (859) 582-4017.

Rader/Raider Reunion

The Rader/Raider reunion will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Catalpa Park, (large pavilion) in Richmond, Kentucky. There will be activities starting at 11 a.m., with covered dish lunch at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks, enough for your attendees. All family and friends are invited to attend.

Stone Reunion

The annual Stone Reunion will be held Sunday, September 24, at the Clay City Community Cemter in Clay City. Bring a basket lunch and join us for great food and fellowship. Take service (plate, forks, etc.) will be provided. Friends and relatives are invited. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please mark your calendars.