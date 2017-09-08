Most were well behaved for the annual Revive River Drive, but while Irvine Police Department Chief Brad Smith patrolled, he observed a red Chevy Camaro burning tires and spinning in the middle of the road.

Smith reported that he immediately activated his lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the Camaro immediately took off at a high rate of speed west on River Drive. The vehicle continued west in excess of 70 mph, passing vehicles and pedestrians in a reckless manner. It turned north onto Main Street, where Officer John Sturniolo attempted a stop as well.

The vehicle contined at a high rate of speed thru the construction zone, running several red lihgts.

Officers lost the vehicle in the Winchester Rd. area. Smith said the Camaro was later located at 276 Mountain Crest Drive. The hood, tires and brakes were hot, and officers located several witnesses who were present when the pursuit started. They confirmed that the car was driven by its owner, Brian Mays, who had an active arrest warrant at the time of the pursuit. Officers obtained video of the start of the pursuit.

Mays was located at the above address after neighbors stated that they saw a male wnter with a female who resides there entering the apartment before officers arrived.

Bryan Mays, 28, of 274 Second St., Richmond, and Elizabeth Knox, 27, of 276 Mountain Crest, were located in the apartment.

Officers knocked and announced themselves several times, but refused to allow officers in, despite witnesses who said the two were inside. Officers contacted the county attorney who reportedly advised that they could make entry.

Mays and Knox were found upstairs in a bedroom.

Mays allegedly kicked Officer Sturniolo and resisted arrest. He had to be tazored before police could gain control. Mays also yelled profanities outside of the residence, causing public alarm.

Knox also reportedly became aggressive toward officers and was placed under arrest, but resisted. He also yelled profanities in the jail parking lot. She was charged with hindering apprehension, second degree, resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct, second, according to a report from Officer Cloyd.

Mays was charged with disregarding a traffic light, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit (in a work zone), first degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment and reckless driving.

He was also charged with third degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Mays also had an outstanding warrant for failure to pay on several earlier disorderly conduct, wanton endangerment, and menacing charges from January, 2017.