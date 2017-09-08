By LINDSEY WOOD

CVT Contributor

Following an impressive 5-2 win against Paintsville, the Engineer soccer team dominated Berea to clench their fifth straight win.

Last Tuesday’s game against Paintsville had an exciting twist: a defensive player, Andrew Samples, scored two goals, making him the leading scorer of the game. Samples is known for his powerful kick, but he usually sends the ball flying up the field to one of his offensive counterparts instead of into the back of the net.

Samples wasn’t the only player to have a successful night; Jakolbi Crowe, Chase Muncie, and Dustin Beeler were each able to contribute a goal.

This win served as further confirmation that the Engineers’ slow 0-2 start was not illustrative of the team’s true strength. Estill rightfully adopted an even more confident outlook after this victory and were more than ready for Thursday’s game against Berea.

Berea came into the game with only one previous win, and the Engineers were determined to not allow them another. Estill had fun in their game against Berea yet never lost discipline. Berea had a weaker team, but this did not give the Engineers an excuse to play without a sense of urgency. Estill showed energy and excitement on both sides of the ball and had great success.

Defensively, they did not give up a single goal. By eliminating Berea’s passing options, Estill was able to stop their offense before it had a chance to penetrate the 18-yard box.With a strong defense behind them, Estill’s offensive players were free to do what they do best: give each other opportunities to score. Crowe, Beeler, Muncie, and Matthew Woolery were each able to put add one to the board for the Engineers.

With a final score of 4-0, the Engineers had gotten their fifth win in a row. This kind of performance is exactly what the team would like to see, considering their next opponent is district rival Powell County.