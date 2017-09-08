Congratulations to our 4-H’ers Micah Lynch, Logan Gibson, and Eli Haskell. The Jr. 4-H and FFA show at the Kentucky State Fair is over and Micah won Grand Champion Heifer, Champion Kentucky Proud, and Champion Bred and Owned heifer with Dakota! Logan won Reserve Champion Heifer and Reserve Kentucky Proud heifer with Ivy, and Reserve Champion bull with Colt! Eli placed 3rd in Sr. Yearling Angus heifer with BHF Jasmin’s Black Bird Lady, and 8th with TCF Emma D195. Overall, 35 youth participated in state fair related projects and represented Estill County extremely well. If you would like information on showing livestock or participating in a state fair project call our office at 606-723-4557.

We also want to congratulate Bennie Lay for winning the 12-14 year old 50-target division in Trap with a perfect score of 50 out of 50, and Keadon Wilburn for placing 3rd in the 12-14 year old 100-target division at the Montgomery County Shoot. Youth from Estill County will be shooting in the state shooting sports competition on September the 9th and 10th. We wish them the best of luck.

Lastly with September just around the corner we will be starting our community clubs back up. If you are interested in any of the following clubs please contact our office at 606-723-4557: Livestock, Teen, Craft, Cooking, Shooting Sports, Photography, Cloverbud, Robotics, Horse, Jr. MANNRS, Computer Programming, Small Engines, Woodworking, Country Ham, Jr. Beekeeping, Rabbit, Spanish, Pottery, Sewing, Art. We are looking for volunteer leaders for the following club: Fishing, Performing Arts, Drama, or Outdoor Adventure Club. If you would be interested in sharing your talents with Estill County 4-H youth, please call us at 606-723-4557.