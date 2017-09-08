Johnny Burdell Fox, 61

Johnny Burdell Fox, 61 was born March 17, 1956 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his residence, being 61 years of age. He was the son of the late Ezart and Margie Redden Fox. He was a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church.

He is survived by two children, Mark Fox and his wife, Tracy Fox of McKee and Margie Colleen Harrison and her husband, Paul Harrison of McKee; a sister, Wanda Feltner of Berea; and by four brothers, Hubie Fox, Bill Fox, Joe Fox and Jimmy Fox all of Irvine; five grandchildren, Jordan and wife, Tiffany Fox, Travis Fox, Tyler Harrison, Lyndsey Harrison, and Triston Harrison; and three great grandchildren, Colton Fox, Lakeyn Fox, and Carter Fox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hisel Fox.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 2,at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Isaacs officiating. Burial in the Hisel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steven Fox, John Fox, Randy Fox, Ricky Collins, Wesley Vires, and Frankie Vires. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

Nana Orlena Tucker, 84

Nana Orlena Tucker, 84, of Turpin Ridge Road in Irvine, died Sunday, September 3, at her home, following a long illness. She was born November 27, 1932, in Owsley County, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lucy Belle Simmons Childers. She was a former employee of K-Mart and had lived in Madison County most of her life. She was a member of the Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Tucker.

She is survived by a son, Robert Lee Tucker, Jr. of Estill County; and a brother, Tom Childers of Ohio.

In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Jay Tucker; two sisters, Clara Childers, and Betty Childers; five brothers, Bob Childers, Joe Childers, Charles Childers, Doug Childers, and Tom Childers; and a grandson, Robert Lee Tucker III.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, September 7, at 11 a.m. at the Tucker Cemetery.

Glenn C. Walling, 74

Glenn C. Walling, 74, of Lexington, husband of Peggy Lynn Reese Walling, died August 30. Born to the late Clyde and Cornelia Wolfinbarger Walling on Aug. 16, 1943 in Ravenna. He retired from Rand McNally after 35 years. He loved his family, which included dogs, cats, and birds. He also enjoyed antique cars.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Ann Walling of Lexington; one brother, Jerry Walling and wife, Ramona Walling of Lawrenceburg; three grandchildren, Zachary Walling and Jacob Walling of Lexington and Tiffany Walling Parsons of Versailles; a host of nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Hunt of Irvine and Margie Walling of Winchester. Besides his parents, preceded in death by one brother, Larry Walling.

The funeral was held Saturday, Sept. 2, at Milward-Broadway in Lexington. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com

Dorothy May Hall Williams, 94

Dorothy May Hall Williams, 94, of Irvine daughter of the late Frank and Grace Hall, died Wednesday, August 28, at Central Baptist in Lexington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace Hall; a brother, Troy Hall; her husband, Robert S. Williams; and her son, Robert “Bobby” S. Williams, Jr.

She was a member of Boone’s Creek Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. She was an avid UK fan. She and her husband sang on the radio (WLAP) years ago where they had their own program, “The Bob and Dot Show”. They enjoyed performing at different venues throughout the years.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Grens; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; one sister, Agnes Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, August 31, with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Jeff Jones, R.B. Browning, Ryan Birchfield, Chayce Birchfield, Kirk Williams, and Richard Browning.