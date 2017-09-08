Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

ESE SBDM

The September SBDM meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 3:45 p.m.

Estill County Blood Drive

There will be a community blood drive on Sat., Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Gardens are in full swing, and a wide variety of produce can be found at the market. Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

GED Test Date

The next official GED test date in Estill County will be held Sept. 9th. Please call 723-7323 for information.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Lions plan Dinner Theater Trip

Join the Estill County Lions Club on a splendid trip to the famous Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana on Saturday, November 18. We will depart Irvine at 1 p.m. aboard a Wombles Tours Motor Coach, stopping for a couple hours at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Then it’s on to Clarksville, Indiana where we’ll enjoy a deliciouas, all you can eat buffet. Next, we will watch the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well known story, A Christmas Carol the Musical, arriving back at Rice Station Christian Church about 12:30 a.m. All for only $86! Contact Terry Williams at 723-5447 and reserve your seat now for a $43 deposit. Your participation also supports your local Lions Club.

Meeting: Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University, in the Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, located on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting.

Operation Christmas Superstart Event

There will be an Operation Christmas Child SuperStart Event, at Unity Baptist Church, 1290 Barnes Mill Rd, Richmond, KY, on Thursday, September 14, at 6:30 pm. If you are a volunteer who works with a shoebox packing project in your church or community group, or if you would like to participate for the first time, you are invited to join us for this free tri-county event! For more info, contact April Stone at 606-643-6065.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch, Tuesday, Sept 12, 11:30 a.m. at the Lodge in Natural Bridge State Park. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Third Annual Vendor Fair

The Third Annual Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Estill County Fair Barn on Saturday, September 30, beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a booth call 859-314-7483. Remeber to shop local!

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

