First Baptist Church’s Fifth Quarter

The First Baptist Church, 351 Broadway, will be having a 5th Quarter after the ECHS footbal game on Friday, September 8. All kids invited after the football game. There will be food, fun, and fellowship.

Mt. Carmel Christian Homecoming & Fall Revival

Everyone is welcome to attend Mt. Carmel Christian Church’s Homecoming and Fall Revival. Homecoming is Sun., Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Kenny Dotson. Special Music — Bobby Crowe (Dulcimer). Meal after the morning service. Fall Revival will be Sept. 10 – 13th Fall Revival — Sun., 6 p.m. — Bro. Kenny Dotson. Special Music — Diana Thacker; Mon. 7 p.m. — Bro. Elmer Thomas. Special Music — Johnny Collins Tues. 7 p.m. — Bro. Larry Mullholland. Special Music -Amanda Webb; Wed. 7 p.m. — Bro. Keith Short. Special Music — Bro. Glendon Mayes. Any questions, call 606-726-9342.

Wisemantown Church Celebrates 125 Years

The Wisemantown United Methodist Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Sun., September 17 during the Homecoming service. A “Meet and Greet” with coffee, tea, fruit, and pastries will be from 10-10:45 a.m. The morning worship service will be at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck in the pavilion. An afternoon of “Strolling Down Memory Lane” will follow with more singing, visiting, and sharing memories. Several former pastors will be attending also. The church welcomes any who would like to attend. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Rd., Irvine. Greg McClellan is the pastor.