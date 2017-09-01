By LINDSEY WOOD

After losing the first two games of the season, the Estill boys’ soccer team won all three of their next games, defeating Menifee County, Jackson City, and Riverside Christian.

The Engineers’ first game of the week was on Tuesday at home against Menifee. The team was in desperate need of a win, and this looked liked the perfect chance.

Estill seized on the opportunity and played high-intensity offense, creating many scoring opportunities. The team took an impressive 24 shots in total, compared with Menifee’s two.

The final score of the game was 2-1 Estill, with goals by Jakolbi Crowe and Andy Davis. This final outcome does not do the Engineers’ performance justice; they dominated play the entire game, making their first win a memorable one.The boys were rightfully proud of the way they played that night, but that pride would soon turn into complacency as they took on district foe, Jackson City.

The Engineers looked lethargic as they kicked off their second game of the week. Jackson City has a relatively weak team, but Estill’s lazy defense made them appear much better.After several close attempts, Jackson City was actually first to score. This goal was certainly a wake-up call, but the Engineers would not truly challenge Jackson City until much later.

Head coach Andrew Hatton explains, “They thought because last year’s game was so easy that they could cakewalk through it—they quickly learned that wasn’t the case.”

The second half offered a chance for Estill to regroup and play with a sense of urgency, and that they did. Within three minutes, Jakolbi Crowe had put Estill on the board.From there, Dustin Beeler and Chase Muncie stretched the lead to 3-1. The scoring run was capped off by a cross from Tyler Sutter finished by Beeler.

The team did not play again until their home game against Riverside Christian the following Monday.The Engineers scored easily on this co-ed team, and used this game as a way for the younger players to get some varsity experience.The junior varsity players had no difficulty handling the team, either: Estill mercy-ruled Riverside just after the 13 minute mark in the second half.

This 10-0 win was an exclamation point on the third of three exciting games for the Engineers.Hopefully this momentum will propel them to win their next two games against Paintsville and Berea.

CVT Contributor