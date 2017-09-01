South Irvine

Friday, September 1- Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges, juice, and milk. Lunch: Salisbury steak with gravy and roll, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges, and milk.

Monday, September 4- Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5- Breakfast: Yogurt, animal crackers, apples, and milk. Lunch: Round cheese pizza, corn, oranges, and milk.

Wednesday, September 6- Breakfast: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, banana, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and milk.

Thursday, September 7- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, mandarin oranges, and milk. Lunch: Cheese breadstick, marinara sauce, peas, Side Kick, and milk.

Friday, September 8- Breakfast: Cheese toast, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baby carrots, potato rounds, apples, and milk.

Estill Springs

Friday, September 1- Breakfast: Assorted muffins or Cereal/Graham snacks, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, orange, orange Push-Up ice cream, and milk.

Monday, September 4- Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5- Breakfast: Mini maple pancakes or Cereal/Graham snacks, apple, juice, and milk. Lunch: Round cheese pizza, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, orange, orange Push-Up ice cream, and milk.

Wednesday, September 6- Breakfast: Donuts or Cereal/Graham snacks, cantaloupe, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and milk.

Thursday, September 7- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or Cereal with toast, banana, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheese bread sticks, marinara sauce, Normandy blend vegetables, fresh broccoli with dip, Side Kick, and milk.

Friday, September 8- Breakfast: Assorted muffins or Cereal/Graham snack, strawberry cup, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots with dip, apple, M&M cookie, and milk.

West Irvine

Friday, September 1- Breakfast: Assorted muffins or Cereal/Graham snacks, fruit, juice, milk. Lunch: Pizza Munchable, carrots with dip, raisins, marinara sauce, and milk.

Monday, September 4- Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5- Breakfast: Mini maple pancakes or Yogurt, cheese, and crackers or Cereal, fruit, and milk. Lunch: Round cheese pizza, grape tomatoes with dip, corn, orange, orange Push-Up ice cream, and milk.

Wednesday, September 6- Breakfast: Mini Cinni rolls or Donut or Cereal/Graham snacks, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and milk.

Thursday, September 7- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or Cereal with toast, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheese bread sticks, marinara sauce, Normandy blend vegetables, fresh broccoli with dip, Side Kick, and milk.

Friday, September 8- Breakfast: Assorted muffins or Cereal, fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, Potato rounds, baby carrots with dip, apple, M&M cookie, and milk.

Middle School

Friday, September 1- Breakfast: Chocolate/Cinnamon muffin, Apple Cinnamon Cheerios, Pop Tart, mandarin oranges, juice, and milk. Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce or Ravioli, garlic toast, romaine salad, cooked carrots, mandarin oranges, watermelon, juice, and milk.

Monday, September 4- Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5- Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit, Lucky Charms, Pop Tart, pineapples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Bosco sticks with marinara or Chicken quesadilla, broccoli with dip, corn, cantaloupe, applesauce, orange Push-Up, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, September 6- Breakfast: Pancake Porky with syrup, Cocoa Puffs, Pop Tart, applesauce, juice, and milk. Lunch: Grilled chicken on bun or Spicy chicken on bun, Potato Smiles, lettuce, tomato, pickle spears, mandarin oranges, banana, juice, and milk.

Thursday, September 7- Breakfast: Yogurt and Scooby snacks, Frosted Flakes, Pop Tart, mixed fruit, juice, and milk. Lunch: Meatball sub with cheese or Deli turkey wrap, romaine salad, peppers and onions, mixed fruit, Side Kick, juice, and milk.

Friday, September 8- Breakfast: Donut, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese Puffs, Pop Tart, peaches, juice, and milk. Lunch: Mini corn dogs or Mr. Rib on bun, red pepper slices, baked beans, peaches, pineapples, juice, and milk.

High School

Friday, September 1- Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges, apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chili dog on bun or Mr. Rib on bun, tater tots, carrot sticks, peaches, pineapples, juice, and milk.

Monday, September 4- Labor Day

Tuesday, September 5- Breakfast: Muffins, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges, apples, juice, and milk. Lunch: Hot ham and cheese or Chicken patty on bun, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, carrot sticks, Baby Bakers, grapes, tropical fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, September 6- Breakfast: Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges, pineapples, bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun or Hot dog on bun, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, potato wedges, baked beans, pineapples, peaches, juice, and milk.

Thursday, September 7- Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges, apples, bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Asian chicken with egg roll or Mr. Rib on bun, stir fry vegetables, sweet potatoes, rice, mandarin oranges, pears, juice, and milk.

Friday, September 8- Breakfast: Donuts, cereal, Pop Tarts, yogurt, oranges, apples, bananas, juice, and milk. Lunch: Chicken rings with roll or Spicy chicken on bun, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, peaches, pineapples, juice, and milk.