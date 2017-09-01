Carter Leo Combs,82

Carter Leo Combs, 82, of Indianapolis, Indiana died on August 25, 2017. He was born in Stanton, Kentucky to Audney and Verta Combs. He greatly enjoyed traveling and coin collecting.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Mae Combs; a son, Brad Combs and wife, Vivian Combs; a daughter, Dawn Combs; and grandchildren, Bradley Johnson, Aros Franck, Donald Leo Combs, and Chloe Combs.

There are no services scheduled. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care.\

Bethel Woosley Robinson, 89

Bethel Woosley Robinson, 89, of the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Monday, August 28, at her home, following a short illness. She was born September 4, 1927, in Estill County, a daughter of the late John and Lou Ellen Finney Woosley. She retired from Carhartt Inc. and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Cow Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Thomas Robinson; and a brother, James E. Woosley of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Eudell Marcum, Dollie Woosley, Gladys Woosley, Flora Wolfinbarger, Eva Lee Witt, and Marie Conder; and four brothers, John Calvin, Tracy, Floyd, and Wesley Woosley.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Greene. Burial tin the Kennon Cemetery.

Gloria Faye Newman, 75

Gloria Faye Newman, 75, a resident of the Baptist Convalescent Home in Newport passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas following a long illness. She was born November 10, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Columbus and Susan Horn Flanery. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Newman of Berea; twi sisters, Norma Flanery of Winchester, and Martha Frisby of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Kyle Newman, Alexis Newman, and Mandrea Newman.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Newman; three sons, Ray Newman, Wayne Newman, and Jeffery Newman; three sisters, Betty Flanery, Jewel Aldridge, Carol Lee; and two brothers, Linburg Flannery, and James Flanery.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Glennis Sizemore. Burial at the Peters Cemetery. Pallbearers were Terry Flanery, Rick Flanery, Ronald Flanery, Cain Isaacs, Danny Frisby, and Chad Aldridge.

Katherine Vickers, 77

Katherine Vickers was born March 6, 1940 in Jackson County and died Saturday, August 19, at the Marcum & Wallace Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Nervie Dixon Lynch.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Tipton and husband, Danny Tipton of Irvine, and Shauna Plowman and husband, Joe Plowman of Irvine; two grandchildren, Montana Tipton, and Nebraska Plowman; siblings, Clayton Lynch, Melvin Lynch, and wife, Marlene Lynch, and Dale Lynch and wife, Donna Lynch all of McKee, Randall Lynch of Connersville, Indiana, Jean Steinbeck of Texas, and Mary Lambert of Indiana.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo Vickers; and by four siblings, Ronnie Lynch, Carolyn Vickers, Margaret Angel, and infant sister Joan Lynch.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 23, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bernard Thomas officiating. Burial in the Vickers Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

Joli Elizabeth “Beth” Parks, 44

Joli Elizabeth “Beth” Parks, 44, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine died Saturday, August 19, at the Baptist Health Richmond following a long illness. She was born October 11, 1972 in Estill County and was the daughter of Sharon Kay Puckett Parks and the late Joe “Shorty” Parks. She was a former Family Dollar employee and a member of the West Bend First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include a brother, Jason Todd Parks and wife, Corinna Parks of Berea; two nieces, Olivia Parks, and Abigail Parks.

She had special people in her life including caregivers and aunts, Pat Long, Dianna Puckett, Marilyn Dunaway, Teresa Powell and cousins; Lisa Howell Long and Gary Long. These people always made sure she laughed every day, she was spoiled, but most of all, she knew she was loved by them all.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. James Combs. Burial at the Puckett Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joel Long, Gary Long, Ryan Powell, Greg Henry, Rick Moore, Marshall Powell, Edmund Long, and Sam Dunaway.

Burnam Lee Robertson, Sr., 73

Burnam Lee Robertson, Sr., 73, of Sunrise Valley Road in Irvine, died Sunday, August 27, at his home, following a short illness. He was born November 1, 1943, in Madison County, a son of the late Harry Lee Robertson and Della Dixon Robertson Gilbert. He was a self-employed carpenter and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith.

He is survived by three daughters, Tammy Blevins and husband, Gary Blevins of Berea, Sandra Alexander and husband, Daniel Alexander of Berea, and Julia Robertson of Berea; three sons, Roger Robertson and wife, Cathy Robertson of Berea, Teddy Robertson and wife, Ruth Robertson of Berea, and Burnam Lee Robertson, Jr., and wife, Jessica Robertson of Berea; seven sisters, Sarah Gray of Florida, Lo Hawkins of Alabama, Josephine Kelly of Ohio, Cindy Hall of Virginia, Nannie Mae Cagle of Florida, Shelia McDowell of Florida,and Gay Vestal of Florida; two brothers, Dean Robertson of Florida, and Dave Robertson of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Robertson; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 1, 1 p.m.,nat the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Vester Alexander with burial to follow in the Walton Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m Friday until service time.