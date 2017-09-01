Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Ag Development Council meeting

There will be an Estill County Agriculture Development Council meeting on Tuesday, August 22, at 7 p.m., at the Extension office. The main item to discuss is the County Agriculture Investment Program (CAIP) application from the Conservation District. ADC meetings are open to the public.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Color Blaze Color Run

The Estill County High School Cheer Boosters are hosting a color Run/Walk on September 2, 2017. Participants will have two options, a 5K run or 2K walk. • We will place registration forms at various businesses around town (details to come).• Registration will also be available on-site the morning of the race. • We are offering a discount for groups. Cost to participate is $22, for Early Bird Registration, $25, after August 18; $20 for each participant for groups of 10 or more (Early Bird); or $23 per participant for groups after August 18. For more information email echscheerboosters@yahoo.com.

Estill County Blood Drive

There will be a community blood drive on Sat., Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Gardens are in full swing, and a wide variety of produce can be found at the market. On Friday, August 18, a crafting station will be set up for the kids. Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

GED Test Date

The next official GED test date in Estill County will be held Sept. 9th. Please call 723-7323 for information.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, August 24, at Steam Engine Pizza. Trent Sparks will tell about his “Mission Trip to Montana”. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us at 5:30 p.m. (to eat) or 6 p.m. (meeting/program) on Thursday evenings.

Lions plan Dinner Theater Trip

Join the Estill County Lions Club on a splendid trip to the famous Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana on Saturday, November 18. We will depart Irvine at 1 p.m. aboard a Wombles Tours Motor Coach, stopping for a couple hours at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Then it’s on to Clarksville, Indiana where we’ll enjoy a deliciouas, all you can eat buffet. Next, we will watch the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well known story, A Christmas Carol the Musical, arriving back at Rice Station Christian Church about 12:30 a.m. All for only $86! Contact Terry Williams at 723-5447 and reserve your seat now for a $43 deposit. Your participation also supports your local Lions Club.

Meeting: Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University, in the Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, located on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting.

Picnic in the Park

The third annual Picnic in the Park will be on Sept. 1, 2017 at the Ravenna Veteran’s Memorial Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and admission is $10. Children six and under are free. There will be limited pavilion seating available for $75 (seating for six at each table). Food trucks will be on site, and the Faded Blue Band and Footloose Cloggers will be entertaining. The Estill Arts Council will offer tie-dyiny and corn hole games will also be set up. Door prizes will be given away. The theme for this year’s decorating contest is classic Broadway plays. There will be table and blanket categories.

RCP Reserves Park

The River City Players has reserved all of Ravenna Veteran’s Park, Friday, Sept 1. The park will close to the public at 3 p.m. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Please join us at 5 p.m. for a “Picnic in the Park.” Admission at the gate $10 per person, six & under are free. Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy the band, dancing, food vendors, tie dye (bring your own shirt), and corn hole. All proceeds go to “Save the Mack” fund.

St. Elizabeth Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Church, located at 322 Fifth St., in Ravenna will hold a basement sale on Sat., Sept. 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be lots of great bargains and something for everyone.

Third Annual Vendor Fair

The Third Annual Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Estill County Fair Barn on Saturday, September 30, beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a booth call 859-314-7483. Remeber to shop local!

