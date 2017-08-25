By LINDSEY WOOD

CVT Contributor

Estill football opened the season with a home game against a dominant 1A team, the Paintsville Tigers. The Engineers gave a tough fight but ultimately fell to the Tigers 41-14.

By the end of the first quarter, the Engineers had allowed Paintsville a 14-0 lead. However, at the start of the second, a 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Webb to Logan Beckler would put the Engineers on the board and back in the game.

Unfortunately, this momentum was short-lived. Paintsville stopped the Engineers in their tracks, not letting them score for the rest of the quarter.

The Tigers had an impressive offensive drive that same quarter, leaving the score 21-6 at the half.

Estill failed to challenge Paintsville in the third quarter and instead gave up two more touchdowns. At this point, the game began to appear out of reach.

In the fourth quarter, junior Chance Edmonson made a two-yard run to score a second touchdown for the Engineers. The team then executed a successful two-point conversion, with the rush by Logan Beckler.

Estill finished the game with a score of 41-14.

Though this seemed at the time like a crushing defeat, Defensive coordinator for the Engineers, Austin Moore, sees it as an opportunity for improvement. “[This was] a great first test for Estill— very physical game, lots to learn from it.”