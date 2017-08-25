Pictured, left to right Joe Benton, Isaac Napier, Kade Benton, Nelson Gullett, Cobbe Click and Andrew Elam. The team is coached by Ricky Joe Benton.

Story and photos submitted

The Estill boys’ golf team competed August 19 at Paintsville Country Club against 13 other teams in the Nancy and Kathy Gullett Johnson Central Invitational Golf Tournament.

Estill finished in second place with a 318 behind first place team Scott County with an impressive score of 303. Among the teams competing include Clark, East Jessamine, Johnson Central, Paintsville, and Jackson City, Whitley, Sheldon Clark, Russell, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Morgan and Hazard.

That was a pretty impressive showing for the Engineer golf team which consists of one sophomore, three freshman, and one seventh grader competing against varsity teams who are dominated by juniors and seniors.