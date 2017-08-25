Kenneth Eugene Bush, 87

Friend, neighbor, mentor, patriot, and community activist – all these descriptors apply to Kenneth Eugene Bush who died at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center on August 17, 2017. Eugene was born August 12, 1930, to Kenneth William and Bess Abney Bush. He grew up in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna Elementary School and Irvine High School (Class of 1948).

After 2 years at Eastern Kentucky State College, Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Navy; he served 4 years during the Korean War. He trained at Whidbey Island near Seattle, Washington, and was sent to Hawaii for duty. During most of the war, he was stationed at Atsugi Naval Air Station in Japan and spent time patrolling the coast with Patrol Squadron VP772. He and Holbie Holbrook returned to Japan in 2004 for a reunion and tour of the country with daughter, Ellen, and former Navy comrades.

Eugene went back to E.K.S.C. after the war and graduated with honors in 1956, earning a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Administration. He worked briefly for the Kentucky Department of Revenue in Frankfort, KY before moving to Covington as a Field Auditor for the Internal Revenue Service in Cincinnati, OH.

During this period, Eugene wooed and wed Janice Hisle on August 9, 1958. A year later (1959), the young Bush family moved back to Irvine to partner with Eugene’s mother, Bess Abney Bush, in the Estill Insurance Agency. Ellen Leslie Bush, their daughter, was born soon after the move.

In 1969, Eugene founded Estill Federal Savings and Loan which is now U.S. Bank in Irvine. He retired as CEO from the bank in 1992 after it merged with First Federal Bank in Richmond. He still walked from his home to the bank every day for a cup of coffee, making sure the bank was operating to his standards as a member of its Board of Directors.

Although retired from banking, Eugene still found time to file income taxes for many clients and to advise them on real estate and other investments. His numerous courses at U.K. about taxes paid off for his clientele, especially when they needed help with audits. Eugene helped many families settle estates and managed finances for elderly friends. He was a life-long member of Ravenna Christian Church where he served as Elder and Deacon.

Eugene was a 32nd Degree Mason for over 60 years, serving a term as the Master of Irvine Masonic Lodge #137. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite; Irvine Chapter #357, Order of the Eastern Star; and the Oleika Shrine.

At the time of his death, Eugene was the oldest member of the American Legion in Estill County. He also belonged to the Estill County Genealogical and Historical Society.

Eugene believed in giving back to his community. He was elected to the Irvine City Council, was a director for the Irvine Housing Authority, served as a member of the Natural Bridge Park Board, was a member of the Estill County Democratic Executive Committee, and was a Marcum and Wallace Hospital Board member for 13 years. His favorite opportunities for service stemmed from his membership in the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club. He was named Kiwanian of the Year in 1986 and 2000-2001; received the Legion of Honor; the Distinguished Service Award in 2005, 2009, and 2010; and won the George F. Hixson Award in 2007. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

Eugene worked hard at to stay fit. He walked and rode his Schwin bicycle all over town. His registration every year for the Mountain Mushroom Festival 5K Race meant that the committee had to continue to raise the age limit.

Kenneth Eugene Bush loved Estill County, his family, his church, and his community. He will be missed. Visitation was Tuesday, August 22 at Ravenna Christian Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Tony White officiating. Masonic Rites will take place at West Irvine Cemetery at the graveside. Pall bearers will be the American Legion Honor Guard. Honorary pall bearers will be Elders and Deacons of Ravenna Christian Church. Survivors include wife, Janice Bush, daughter, Ellen, and brother-in-law, Leon Hisle, as well as several special cousins and a host of friends.

The family appreciates Eugene’s care at Marcum Wallace Memorial Hospital and Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center. Special thanks go to Gene’s friends and caregivers, Loraine Campbell and Mildred Gray. The family requests memorials be made to the Marcum Wallace Memorial Hospital Foundation or Ravenna Christian Church.James 3:13 gives an apt description of Eugene Bush’s formula for living: “Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.”

Mary Woolery Jenkins, 80

Mary Woolery Jenkins, 80, widow of Larmon, died Thursday, August 17, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center after a long illness. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Louis and Martha Carroll Woolery. She was a homemaker and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church.

Survivors include her children, Judy Rose, and boyfriend, Robin Evans, SteveJenkins and wife, Sherri Jenkins, Ricky Jenkins and wife, Michelle Jenkins, and Norman Jenkins Jr. and wife, Vicky Jenkins; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Wiseman, and husband, Raymond Wiseman, and her special friends, Brenda Isaacs, and Linda Raider.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, BobbyWoolery, and James Woolery, Christine Abner, and Margaret Snowden; as well as a great-grandchild.

Services were held Monday, August 21, at Crooked Creek Christian Church. Burial in the Tackett Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Jenkins, Joshua Jenkins, Robin Evans, Kevin Rose, Matthew Logsdon, and Gary Bicknell. Grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

Beverly Edward Reed, 96

Beverly Edward Reed, 96, died Saturday, August 12. He was born on November 29, 1920 in Millers Creek, Estill County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Henry T. and Lillie L. Reed. He was a US Army World War II veteran. He belonged to the Oleika Shrine Temple, Shriners International (Life Member), Lexington York Rite, Web Commandary #1, a Kentucky Colonial, The Order of the United Commercial Travelers of America (50 years of recognition), The American Legion, Supreme Council – 33th Degree – House of the Temple, Knight Templar, and received a Congressional Certificate of Appreciation (Certified May 24, 1991).

He is survived by three daughters, Margaret Cowden Napier of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, Beverly Hanna and husband, Paul M. Hanna, Jr. of Vero Beach, Florida, and Patricia L. Reed and husband, Steven P. Reed of Lexington; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, August 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Keith Hatter. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bryon Hanna, Paul Hanna, Paul Hanna, III, Greg Cowden, J.R. Cowden, and Tom Reed.

In lieu of flowers, donation are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.

Eloise Josephine Mackey, 96

Eloise Josephine Mackey, 96, of Smithfield, Kentcuky died Sunday, August 13, at the Seymour Place in Seymour, Indiana following a long illness. She was born June 8, 1921 in Irvine, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Albert and Stella Goe Masters. She was retired from the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot where she worked as a budget analyst. She was a member of the Ravenna Christian Church and a former member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. Mackey. She is survived by her son, Robert H. Mackey and wife, Patricia Mackey of Smithfield, Kentucky; a sister, Betty Hester of Lexington; a brother, Bill Masters of Georgia; two grandchildren, Erin Mease, and Robyn Hensley; and two great grandchildren, Josey Mease, and Samantha Mease.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Holbrook; and two brothers; Bert Masters, and Halmer Masters.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, August 16, at the Oakdale Cemetery by Bro. Tony White. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Reed Stamper, Jr., 64

Reed Stamper, Jr., 64, of Winchester died Monday, August 14, at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was a member of the Ark of Mercy Church and was a plumber.

He is survived by a brother David Ogden and wife Shelia of Winchester and a sister Allie Hale of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reed Stamper, Sr. and Christine Stamper; and two brothers Johnny Ray Stamper, and Thomas Howard Stamper.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 19, at the Powell’s Valley Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Arnold Rose officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Emma Katherine McCain, 91

Emma Katherine McClain, 91, of White Oak Road in Irvine, died Friday, August 18, at the Compassionate Care Center. She was born December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell Alfred Sr. and Helen Fries Augustine. She was a homemaker and a member of the River Drive Christian Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Ralph McClain.

She is survived by daughters, Anna K. Puckett and husband, Roger Puckett of Irvine, and Virginia Marie Elmore and boyfriend, Bill Gibson of Burnside; two sons, Lawrence R. McClain and wife, Barabar McCain of Florida, and Lewis M. McClain and wife, Terry McCain of New Mexico; a sister, Betty Rollins of West Virginia; eight grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest G. Augustine, and Russell “Bud” Alfred Augustine Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Paul Groves. Burial services were conducted Tuesday, August 22, at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Jimmy Turpin, 74

Jimmy Turpin, 74, of Irvine, died August 2, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center. A native of Louisville, he was a son of the late Elmo and Zelma Marie Riddell Turpin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Turpin. He was a member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church.

Survivors include his son, Tommy Gilbert; his former wife of 37 years, Sandra K. Charlton; best friend and long-time companion, Darlene Spicer; brothers, Wayne Turpin, and Jackie Turpin; sisters, Carolyn Dawes, and Virginia Stambaugh; and three grandchildren.

Services wieree held on Saturday, August 5, at the West Irvine Cemetery with Bro. Tony Riddell officiating.

Joli Elizabeth “Beth” Parks, 44

Joli Elizabeth “Beth” Parks, 44, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine died Saturday, August 19, at the Baptist Health Richmond following a long illness. She was born October 11, 1972 in Estill County and was the daughter of Sharon Kay Puckett Parks and the late Joe “Shorty” Parks. She was a former Family Dollar employee and a member of the West Bend First Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother includea brother, Jason Todd Parks and wife, Corinna Parks of Berea; two nieces, Olivia Parks, and Abigail Parks.

She had special people in her life including caregivers and aunts, Pat Long, Dianna Puckett, Marilyn Dunaway, Teresa Powell and cousins; Lisa Howell Long and Gary Long. These people always made sure she laughed every day, she was spoiled, but most of all, she knew she was loved by them all.

Funeral services wer conducted Wednesday, August 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. James Combs. Burial at the Puckett Cemetery.

Katherine Vickers, 77

Katherine Vickers was born March 6, 1940 in Jackson County and died Saturday, August 19, at the Marcum & Wallace Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Nervie Dixon Lynch.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Tipton and husband, Danny Tipton of Irvine, and Shauna Plowman and husband, Joe Plowman of Irvine; two grandchildren, Montana Tipton, and Nebraska Plowman; siblings, Clayton Lynch, Melvin Lynch, and wife, Marlene Lynch, and Dale Lynch and wife, Donna Lynch all of McKee, Randall Lynch of Connersville, Indiana, Jean Steinbeck of Texas, and Mary Lambert of Indiana.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo Vickers; and by four siblings, Ronnie Lynch, Carolyn Vickers, Margaret Angel, and infant sister Joan Lynch.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 23, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bernard Thomas officiating. Burial in the Vickers Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

James A. Combs, 86

James A. Combs, 86, died Wednesday, August 2, at Marcum and Wallace Hospital. A native of Happy, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Madgie Combs. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren; and his wife, Minnie Combs.

Survivors include Judy Deering and husband, Gary Deering, Heath Combs and wife, Sandy Combs, Anthony Combs and wife, Jill Combs, Duane Combs-baker and partner, Glenn Combs-Baker; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; and the mother of his children of 42 years, Ann Combs.