Drip Rock Baptist Singing

There will be a singing at Drip Rock Baptist Chuch, on Friday, August 26, beginning at 6 p.m. The Gift Of Grace will be the guest singers from Gray Hawk, Maple Grove, and Indian Creek. Refreshments will be served. Everyone welcome.

Hopewell Church of God Homecoming Revival

Hopewell Church of God will be having a homecoming and revival, Beattyville, Ky., 41311, with Pastor Sherri Marshall September 1 through September 3. Friday and Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. Homecoming Sundady will begin at 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds Sunday with special evangelist singers The Ole Stump Kickers.

Mt. Carmel Christian Homecoming & Fall Revival

Everyone is welcome to attend Mt. Carmel Christian Church’s Homecoming and Fall Revival. Homecoming is Sun., Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Kenny Dotson. Special Music — Bobby Crowe (Dulcimer). Meal after the morning service. Fall Revival will be Sept. 10 – 13th Fall Revival — Sun., 6 p.m. — Bro. Kenny Dotson. Special Music — Diana Thacker; Mon. 7 p.m. — Bro. Elmer Thomas. Special Music — Johnny Collins Tues. 7 p.m. — Bro. Larry Mullholland. Special Music -Amanda Webb; Wed. 7 p.m. — Bro. Keith Short. Special Music — Bro. Glendon Mayes. Any questions, call 606-726-9342.

Pine Hill Baptist Revival

There will be revival at the Pine Hill Baptist Church beginning Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1, starting at 6 p.m., Bro. Roy Jackson will be bringing the message. Everyone is welcome.