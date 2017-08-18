Photo by Lisa Bicknell

A new set of corn hole boards was but one of the gifts Dr. James Hill received during a reception to celebrate his 40 years of caring for local patients. Hill says he has no plans to retire anytime soon, though.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Any patient of Dr. James D. Hill’s knows he has the gift of gab, that it’s part of his knack for setting nervous patients at ease once they are seated in the dental chair.

Hill had plenty of opportunity to exercise that gift on Sunday afternoon during a reception at the Irvine United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Friends, family and clients stopped by to celebrate his accomplishment of providing dental care for 40 years to the residents of Irvine and beyond.

The celebration was to simply recognize a milestone, because Dr. Hill has no plans to retire any time soon.

“I plan to stay with it as long as my hands will work,” he said.

Hill is a graduate of the University of Louisville’s dental school. He graduated from Estill County High School in 1968 and earned a double major in chemistry and biology from Eastern Kentucky University.

While a student at U of L, Hill was elected the student body president in 1976-77, an early indicator of his leadership qualities.

From 1999 to 2000, Hill served as president of the Blue Grass Dental Society. He also served as the president of the Kentucky Dental Association in 2008 and 2009.

Hill is also known to many in the area as a dedicated Boy Scout Troop Leader. He earned the status of Eagle Scout in 1966. In 1999, he was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to the youth he helped mentor along their path as Boy Scouts.

Hill has only practiced in two locations during his 40 years as a local dentist. His first office was located at River Drive. He said the United States Public Health Service Corp helped him get that office established. He currently is located on Main Street in Irvine at Eagles Nest Dentistry.

During Sunday’s reception, Hill was also surprised by a friend from Jackson County hand delivering a citation from the House of Representative’s recognizing him as a Kentucky Colonel.

Ninety-two folks stopped by on Sunday afternoon. Hill expressed his appreciation to his clients, some of whom he is now seeing the fifth generation of their families.

“We had such a big time,” said Dr. Hill.