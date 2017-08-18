Pictured: Sarah Wiseman

843 high school juniors from 54 high schools in Central Kentucky are being recognized in this year’s “Youth Salute”. The 37th Annual Awards Ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday, May 21st, at Transylvania University. A top Youth Leader was named for each high school, as well as “Youth Leaders of the Year.” Six all-expense paid trips to the National Leadership Workshop in St. Louis were announced along with $80,000 in scholarships and other awards. Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Transylvania University each provided $20,000 in scholarships. Private businesses provided an additional $10,000 in scholarships and other awards. A leadership seminar presented by Transylvania University was held for all the students the same day as the awards ceremony.

The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 1980 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors and principals for this year’s “Youth Salute”. In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2018), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or better and have held at least two (2) leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.