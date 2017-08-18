Estill County Football
08/18/17 Paintsville 7:30 p.m.
08/25/17 Western Hills 7:30 p.m. Away
09/08/17 Boyd County 7:30 p.m.
09/15/17 Bath County 7:30 p.m.
08/22/17 Morgan County 7:30 p.m. Away
09/29/17 Breathitt County 7:30 p.m. Away
10/06/17 Powell County 7:30 p.m.
10/13/17 Magoffin County 7:30 p.m.
10/20/17 Knott County Central 7:30 p.m. Away
10/27/17 Lexington Christian 7:30 p.m. Away
Estill County Girl’s Soccer
08/14 Fleming County 6:00 p.m.
08/17 Bath County 6:00 p.m. Away
08/19 Belfry 12:00 p.m.
08/21 Menifee County 6:00 p.m.
08/24 Breathitt County 8:00 p.m. Away
08/29 Paintsville 6:00 p.m.
09/02 South Laurel 11:00 a.m. Away
09/05 Powell County 6:00 p.m. Away
09/07 Menifee County 6:00 p.m. Away
09/09 Oneida Baptist Institute 10:30 a.m. Away
09/16 Hazard 11:30 a.m.
09/18 West Carter 6:00 p.m. Away
09/19 Garrad County 6:00 p.m.
09/23 Perry County Central 12:00 p.m. Away
09/26 Breathitt County 6:00 p.m.
09/27 Powell County 6:00 p.m.
10/02 Frankfort 6:00 p.m. Away
10/03 Marion County 5:00 p.m.
Estill County Boys Soccer
08/15 Lincoln County 6:00 p.m.
08/17 Bath County 8:00 p.m. Away
08/21 Menifee County 8:00 p.m.
08/24 Jackson City 6:00 p.m. Away
08/29 Paintsville 8:00 p.m.
08/31 Berea 6:00 p.m.
09/05 Powell County 8:00 p.m. Away
09/07 Menifee County 8:00 p.m. Away
09/09 Oneida Baptist Institute 12:30 p.m. Away
09/12 Jackson City 6:00 p.m.
09/14 Wolfe County 5:30 p.m. Away
09/16 Hazard 1:30 p.m.
09/18 West Carter 8:00 p.m. Away
09/19 Garrad County 7:30 p.m.
09/23 Perry County Central 2:00 p.m. Away
09/25 Wofle County TBA
09/27 Powell County 8:00 p.m.
10/03 Marion County 7:00 p.m.
10/05 Berea 6:30 p.m. Away
Estill County Volleyball
08/15 Wolfe County 7:30 p.m.
08/19 McCreary Central TBA Away- McCreary Central Invitational
08/21 Morgan County TBA
08/22 Owsley County TBA Away
08/24 Lee County TBA Away
08/26 Perry County Central 12:00 p.m. at Berea for the Berea Lady Pirates Invitational
08/26 Powell County 2:00 p.m. at Berea for the Berea Lady Pirates Invitational
08/28 Sayre 5:30 p.m.
08/29 Powell County 7:00 p.m. Away
08/31 Bath County TBA
09/05 Madison Southern TBA
09/12 Lee County TBA
09/18 Morgan County TBA Away
09/19 Jackson County 6:00 p.m.
09/21 Bath County TBA Away
09/25 Owsley County TBA
09/28 Powell County 7:00 p.m.
10/02 Breathitt County 6:00 p.m. Away
10/02 Breathitt County 7:30 p.m. Away
10/05 Sayre 5:30 p.m. Away
10/09 Wolfe County 6:00 p.m. Away
10/10 Berea 6:00 p.m.
10/12 Jackson City 6:00 p.m. Away