Estill County Football

08/18/17 Paintsville 7:30 p.m.

08/25/17 Western Hills 7:30 p.m. Away

09/08/17 Boyd County 7:30 p.m.

09/15/17 Bath County 7:30 p.m.

08/22/17 Morgan County 7:30 p.m. Away

09/29/17 Breathitt County 7:30 p.m. Away

10/06/17 Powell County 7:30 p.m.

10/13/17 Magoffin County 7:30 p.m.

10/20/17 Knott County Central 7:30 p.m. Away

10/27/17 Lexington Christian 7:30 p.m. Away

Estill County Girl’s Soccer

08/14 Fleming County 6:00 p.m.

08/17 Bath County 6:00 p.m. Away

08/19 Belfry 12:00 p.m.

08/21 Menifee County 6:00 p.m.

08/24 Breathitt County 8:00 p.m. Away

08/29 Paintsville 6:00 p.m.

09/02 South Laurel 11:00 a.m. Away

09/05 Powell County 6:00 p.m. Away

09/07 Menifee County 6:00 p.m. Away

09/09 Oneida Baptist Institute 10:30 a.m. Away

09/16 Hazard 11:30 a.m.

09/18 West Carter 6:00 p.m. Away

09/19 Garrad County 6:00 p.m.

09/23 Perry County Central 12:00 p.m. Away

09/26 Breathitt County 6:00 p.m.

09/27 Powell County 6:00 p.m.

10/02 Frankfort 6:00 p.m. Away

10/03 Marion County 5:00 p.m.

Estill County Boys Soccer

08/15 Lincoln County 6:00 p.m.

08/17 Bath County 8:00 p.m. Away

08/21 Menifee County 8:00 p.m.

08/24 Jackson City 6:00 p.m. Away

08/29 Paintsville 8:00 p.m.

08/31 Berea 6:00 p.m.

09/05 Powell County 8:00 p.m. Away

09/07 Menifee County 8:00 p.m. Away

09/09 Oneida Baptist Institute 12:30 p.m. Away

09/12 Jackson City 6:00 p.m.

09/14 Wolfe County 5:30 p.m. Away

09/16 Hazard 1:30 p.m.

09/18 West Carter 8:00 p.m. Away

09/19 Garrad County 7:30 p.m.

09/23 Perry County Central 2:00 p.m. Away

09/25 Wofle County TBA

09/27 Powell County 8:00 p.m.

10/03 Marion County 7:00 p.m.

10/05 Berea 6:30 p.m. Away

Estill County Volleyball

08/15 Wolfe County 7:30 p.m.

08/19 McCreary Central TBA Away- McCreary Central Invitational

08/21 Morgan County TBA

08/22 Owsley County TBA Away

08/24 Lee County TBA Away

08/26 Perry County Central 12:00 p.m. at Berea for the Berea Lady Pirates Invitational

08/26 Powell County 2:00 p.m. at Berea for the Berea Lady Pirates Invitational

08/28 Sayre 5:30 p.m.

08/29 Powell County 7:00 p.m. Away

08/31 Bath County TBA

09/05 Madison Southern TBA

09/12 Lee County TBA

09/18 Morgan County TBA Away

09/19 Jackson County 6:00 p.m.

09/21 Bath County TBA Away

09/25 Owsley County TBA

09/28 Powell County 7:00 p.m.

10/02 Breathitt County 6:00 p.m. Away

10/02 Breathitt County 7:30 p.m. Away

10/05 Sayre 5:30 p.m. Away

10/09 Wolfe County 6:00 p.m. Away

10/10 Berea 6:00 p.m.

10/12 Jackson City 6:00 p.m. Away