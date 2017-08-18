Gladys Alcorn, 98

Gladys Alcorn, 98, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center died Thursday, August 10, at the Center following a short illness. She was born June 16, 1919 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Orlando and Melissa Muncie. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Alcorn.

She is survived by a daughter, Juanita Alcorn White and husband, Robert White of Richmond; a son, Robert David Alcorn and wife, Jean Alcorn of London; two grandchildren, Ronnie Alcorn, and Christian Alcorn; a great grandchild, Holly Alcorn; and a great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie Neal; and three brothers, Yancy Muncie, Edward Muncie, and Gardner Muncie.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marvin Neal. Burial at the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bill Walters, Braden Walters, Linville Dixon, Terry Stone, Ronnie Alcorn, and Cecil Hardy.

Ella Faye Johnson, 95

Ella Faye Johnson, 95, of Red Lick Road in Irvine died Saturday, August 5, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born August 19, 1921 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Joe Stone and Dora White Stone Jenkins. She was a homemaker and a member of the South Irvine Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Johnson.

She is survived by four daughters, Josephine Smith of Indiana, Irene Brown of Ohio, Laura McKinney of Estill County, and Wanda Rawlins of Estill County; a son, Harold Johnson of Estill County; 20 grandchildren; and several great and great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by two sons, Clayton and Paul Johnson; a sister, Mae Horn; three brothers, L.C. Stone, Wilson Stone, and Sherman Stone; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Alan Brown, Greg Johnson, Bryan Rawlins, Mike McKinney, Mark McKinney, Jimmy Johnson, Tim Johnson, and Glenn Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were Phillip Hawkins, Keith Hawkins, Paul Rice, and Scott Johnson.

Dr. Robert Lee “Bob” Nayle, 84

Dr. Robert Lee “Bob” Nayle, 84, husband of Suzanne Gragg Nayle, died on Friday, August 11, in Lexington, at St. Joseph- East after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born on September 24, 1932 in Irvine, Kentucky, and was the son of Herman and Frances Parker Nayle, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended the University of Kentucky where he played on the baseball team. He then went on to receive his Masters Degree from Western Kentucky University and his PhD in Mathematics from the University of Kentucky. He served in the United States Air Force. Bob taught mathematics at Ft. Knox High School where he was the men’s golf coach and the assistant baseball coach. In 1967 he joined the faculty of Eastern Kentucky University as a Mathematics professor.

He was very active in the Richmond community. Over the years he was a Richmond Little League coach, board member, and chair for many years; a long-time member and past president of the Richmond Kiwanis Club; an active organizer for the Madison Central High School Academic and Athletic Booster Club; long-time Telford YMCA board member and past vice chairman; and was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1967 where he was a two term Chairman of the Administrative Board and Chairman of the Building Fund for the first annex.

He was an avid sports fan. He was a lifetime golfer, played church softball for many years, played on a 70 and under travel softball team, and never missed watching a Kentucky basketball game.

In addition to his wife, Suzanne Nayle, he is survived by one daughter, Kathy Nayle Duggan and husband, Jeff Duggan of Charlotte, North Carolina; one son, Roger Nayle and wife, Brynne Nayle of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Abby Duggan, Matt Duggan, Stephen Larson, and Morgan Nayle; nieces, Linda Arnold, Judy Halasek and Toni Sheffer; and a special family member, Gwen Wilson.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Herman Nayle of Houston, Texas and Glen D. Nayle of El Paso, Texas; two sisters, Frieda Wolifinbarger and husband, Glen Wolfinbarger of Beattyville, Kentucky and Barbara Sue Moore of Richmond, Kentucky; and one niece; Cindy Moore of Richmond, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bruce Nettleton and Rev. Gene Strange officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Ste # 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284, Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, 101 Sanders-Brown Building, 800 S. Limestone Street, Lexington, KY 40536-0230, or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 27, Richmond, KY 40476-0027. To express condolences, visit our website at www.orpfh.com.

Marian A. Blanton, 77

Marian A. Blanton, 77, of Pineway Avenue in Irvine, died Tuesday, August 8, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. She was born February 2, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Michael Christopher Izzo and Florence Nelson. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bennett Delbert Blanton; six daughters, Karen A. Stone of Madison County, Marie A. Flynn of Estill County, Christina J. McIntosh Estill County, Mary C. Ballard of Estill County, Bonnie S. Briggs of North Carolina, and Denise Ellis of Brandenburg, Kentucky; a son, Benjamin D. Blanton of Louisville; three sisters, Frances Girolamo of New York, Diane Vonadita of New York, and Michael Ann Aarons of New York; two brothers, Guytano Izzo of New York, and James Nelson of Texas; 24 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several great great gradchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Blanton; and two daughters, Debra Bechnell, Elizabeth Blanton.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 12, at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church by Father Al Fritsch. Burial in the Hall Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robin Stone, Jimmy Flynn, David McIntosh, Mark Ellis, Danny Briggs, and John Ballard. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Flynn, Steven Montie, Ryan Briggs, Michael Frankli, and Zach McIntosh.

Eloise Josephine Mackey, 96

Eloise Josephine Mackey, 96, of Smithfield, Kentucky died Sunday, August 13, at the Seymour Place in Seymour, Indiana following a long illness. She was born June 8, 1921 in Irvine, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Albert and Stella Goe Masters. She was retired from the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot where she worked as a budget analyst. She was a member of the Ravenna Christian Church and a former member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. Mackey.

She is survived by her son, Robert H. Mackey and wife, Patricia Mackey of Smithfield, Kentucky; a sister, Betty Hester of Lexington; a brother, Bill Masters of Georgia; two grandchildren, Erin Mease, and Robyn Hensley; and two great grandchildren, Josey Mease, and Samantha Mease.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Holbrook; and two brothers, Bert Masters, and Halmer Masters.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, August 16, at the Oakdale Cemetery by Bro. Tony White. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Glen “Michelo” Riddell, 61

Michael Glenn “Michelo” Riddell, 61, of Clevis Springs Road in Irvine, died Saturday, August 5, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born February 24, 1956, in Madison County, a son of the late Russell and Alverta Underwood Riddell. He was a retired carpenter and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was the President of the Free Riders Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Sue Willis Riddell; a daughter, Jessica Alverta Kessler and husband, Matt Kessler of Madison County; a son, Michael Glenn Riddell, Jr. of Estill County; three sisters, Lucille Carroll and husband, Bobby Carroll of Estill County; Betty Faye West and husband, Andy West of Estill County, and Bernice Burke and husband, Larry Burke of Estill County; and a brother, Charles Darrell Riddell of Estill County.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Riddell, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Linda Lou Housekeeper Carder, 69

Linda Lou Housekeeper Carder, 69, of Wallace Circle in Irvine, died Tuesday, August 8, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born August 17, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth Aaron Housekeeper and Evelyn Marie Hull Housekeeper Kunz. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Carder, Jr.; a sister, Barbara Thompson of Dayton, Ohio; and a grandchild, John Delaware.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Sue Carder Delaware; a sister, Joan Coddington; and her step-father, Earl Kunz.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, August 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Father William Poole. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randy Lovin, Bill Smith, Andy Delaware, John Delaware, Lynn Delaware, Dillon Callahan, Matt Hager, Doug Fields, and Chris Riddell.

Darlene Hisel, 63

Darlene Hisel, 63, of Winchester Road in Irvine, died Wednesday, August 9, in Mt. Sterling. She was born December 16, 1953, in Clark County, a daughter of the late John and Beatrice Kearley Angel. She retired as an administrative assistant from the University of Kentucky. She had lived in Estill County for the past 20 years and attended the Ashland Avenue Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice Ray Hisel; three daughters, Sandra Denise Johnson of Estill County, Elizabeth Renee Hisel of Fayette County, and Julia Diane Boian of Estill County; three sisters, Myra Angel of Clark County, Joanna Banks of Clark County, and Regina Angel of Fayette County; three brothers, James Angel of Fayette County, Zeldon Angel of Clark County, and Albert Angel of Fayette County; and five grandchildren, Kyla Johnson, Jeffrey Hisel, Elisea Durham, Kaden Durham, and Letty Boian.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, August 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Pastor Willy Cole.