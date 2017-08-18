Calvary Heirs will host a gospel music concert at Calvary Baptist

The Calvary Heirs Quartet will be hosting a gospel music concert at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY, on Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. The Calvary Heirs are excited to gather with friends and family as they return to the community and church where their gospel music ministry began 35 years ago. Singing along side the Calvary Heirs will be their longtime friends, nationally known singer/songwriter Mark Lanier from Ball, Louisiana and local Bluegrass group Glory Road. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. You don’t want to miss this special night of good gospel music, fun, and fellowship! No admission will be charged, but a love offering will be taken to help with ministry expenses.

Hoover Cemetery services

There will be a service at Hoover Cemetery on Sunday, August 20, beginning at 2 p.m. Bro. Mike Davis will be speaking. This is for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Mt. Carmel Christian Friend’s Day

All are welcome to attend Friend’s Day at Mt. Carmel Christian Church on Sunday, August 20, at 11 a.m. A meal will follow the service. Any question, call 606-723-9342.

Pine Hill Baptist Revival

There will be revival at the Pine Hill Baptist Church beginning Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1, starting at 6 p.m., Bro. Roy Jackson will be bringing the message. Everyone is welcome.