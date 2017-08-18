Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Color Blaze Color Run

The Estill County High School Cheer Boosters are hosting a color Run/Walk on September 2, 2017. Participants will have two options, a 5K run or 2K walk. • We will place registration forms at various businesses around town (details to come).• Registration will also be available on-site the morning of the race. • We are offering a discount for groups. Cost to participate is $22, for Early Bird Registration, $25, after August 18; $20 for each participant for groups of 10 or more (Early Bird); or $23 per participant for groups after August 18. For more information email echscheerboosters@yahoo.com.

Democrats to Meet

Attention all Estill County Democrats! The Estill County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at the Estill County Library on August 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. You do not have to be an elected member of the committee to attend.

Estill County Farmers Market

The Estill County Farmers Market is open on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estill County Fairground Pavilion and on the second Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Gardens are in full swing, and a wide variety of produce can be found at the market. On Friday, August 18, a crafting station will be set up for the kids. Any questions? Email estillcountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call (606) 726-0679.

Estill County Friends of the Public Library Meeting

The Estill County Friends of the Public Library’s August meeting will take place on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The mission of the organization is the promotion of the community awareness to the wide variety of the public to use these services, and advocacy for the library in general. In this meeting we will be discussing our progress and possible future endeavors in supporting the library. To join the Estill County Friends of the Public Library, it is $5 for an individual and $6 for a family. We hope to see you at the library!

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club next meeting/picnic will be Tues., Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church pavilion. The club will be making plans for the coming club year. The lrvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club is a civic organization with the motto “Committed to Service”. It was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening of each month.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, August 17 at Steam Engine Pizza at 5:30 p.m. An in-house auction will be the activity for the evening. Kiwanis: It does a community good!

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Ministerial Association

The Estill Co. Ministerial Association cordially invites everyone in the community to a free old-fashion Soup Bean and Corn Bread Supper on Saturday, August 19, 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church. Guest musicians and singers will be Jonetta Dunaway, pianist, and singers God’s Family Connection and the Praise Singers. This is a covered dish to share event, and everyone attending is asked to bring a covered dish that would compliment soup beans and corn bread. You may also bring a pot of beans and a skillet of corn bread to share. Beverages (tea and pop) will be furnished by the Rice Station Christian Church. For more information, contact Rev. Curt Napier at (517) 719-2238 or Rev. Paul Groves at (606) 643-5321.

Natural Bridge Artisan Festival

Enjoy the beautiful scenery, experience mountain traditions, and learn about local Appalachian heritage at Natural Bridge State Park, August 18 through August 20. Listen to Folk and Bluegrass entertainment, walk through a quilt showcase at Hemlock Lodge, Dancing and Clogging on Saturday night at Hoedown Island, browse through handmade jewelry, metal, and wood crafts, view and purchase Appalachian paintings and photography, hike .5 miles on the original trail to Natural Bridge Arch. Find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/NaturalBridgeArtisanFestival .

Picnic in the Park

The third annual Picnic in the Park will be on Sept. 1, 2017 at the Ravenna Veteran’s Memorial Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and admission is $10. Children six and under are free. There will be limited pavilion seating available for $75 (seating for six at each table). Food trucks will be on site, and the Faded Blue Band and Footloose Cloggers will be entertaining. The Estill Arts Council will offer tie-dyiny and corn hole games will also be set up. Door prizes will be given away. The theme for this year’s decorating contest is classic Broadway plays. There will be table and blanket categories.

Third Annual Vendor Fair

The Third Annual Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Estill County Fair Barn on Saturday, September 30, beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a booth call 859-314-7483. Remeber to shop local!