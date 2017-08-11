Photo submitted

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

The day before school started, a family at Crooked Creek with two young children lost their home and all their belongings in a fire.

Cassie and Jim Farmer were not at home at the time of the fire. Friends say Cassie had left the house for about an hour, and when she returned home, the house was ablaze.

Anyone who would like to help the family may call 606-975-6009.

The family’s clothing sizes are: Girl, size 0 pants, small shirt, size 7 women shoes

Boy, size 8 pants, shirt size 7/8, shoes 2 1/2

Mom, size 7 shoes, med shirt. .pants size 2

Dad, 34/34 pants, 12 shoes, and large shirts..

Local fire departments were called to three residential fires over the span of three days.

Estill County Fire Chief Derrick Muncie said the first fire occurred on Elmer Richardson Rd. on Saturday. He said the department was called while they were on the scene of the two wrecks on Richmond Rd.

Muncie said that a resident of the double wide trailer said she had put some grease on the stove to fry fish and went to the bathroom. When she came back, the grease was on fire.

The second fire occurred on Monday morning. Muncie said the home on Crooked Creek was fully engulfed in flames when Cassie Farmer came home after taking her husband to work. The cause of the fire was undetermined, Muncie said, although owners said the dryer might have been left on.

On Monday evening, an empty trailer burned on Barnes Mt. The owner of the trailer had passed away about a week before, but Muncie said he hadn’t lived in the trailer for a while. Muncie said there was no electric service connected at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire was unknown.

